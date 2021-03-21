Chelsea vs Sheffield United live stream: how to watch free FA Cup quarter-final and from anywhere

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to move one step closer to claiming his first piece of English domestic silverware as the Blues host the relegation-threatened Blades - follow our guide for all the ways to watch a Chelsea vs Sheffield United live stream today, including for free on BBC iPlayer.

Free Chelsea vs Sheffield United live stream Date: Sunday, March 21 Start time: 1.30pm GMT / 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT / 7pm IST / 12.30am AEDT (Monday) / 2.30am NZDT (Monday) Venue: Stamford Bridge, London FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) / Kayo Sports (Aus) Watch anywhere: try the No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

Chelsea come into this tie having secured a place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a commanding midweek home win over Atletico Madrid - a result that extends Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten streak to 13 games in all competitions since he replaced Frank Lampard as Blues boss in January.

The away side's disastrous league form has seen them part ways with boss Chris Wilder since making the quarter-finals of the cup, with under-23 coach Paul Heckingbottom stepping him as replacement. Without the shackles of their seemingly doomed relegation battle, the interim manager will be hoping his side can pull off a shock, and strengthen his case on taking on the job full time.

Having scored a feeble 16 Premier League goals this season - the lowest in the division - and having drawn a blank in their last four away games, a cup upset nevertheless seems unlikely for the Blades. Couple the fact that Chelsea have managed six clean sheets in as many home games following Tuchel's arrival, and its hard to see anything but the Blues progressing into the semi-finals.

Here's how to get a Chelsea vs Sheffield United live stream and watch this FA Cup quarter final fixture online from anywhere today.

Get a FREE Chelsea vs Sheffield United live stream in the UK

You can watch this FA Cup quarter-final match for FREE in the UK this weekend, as the BBC has the rights to show this tie live. The match will be shown on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service, with coverage beginning at 1.15pm GMT ahead of a 1.30pm GMT kick-off. This means you all you need to do to watch the game free online is to fire up BBC iPlayer - again, as a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license) If you're not in the UK for this round of fixtures, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would at home.

If you're out of the country, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual football coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you re-position your device of choice to a location of your choosing, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred FA Cup live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Chelsea vs Sheffield United live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Chelsea vs Sheffield United: live stream the FA Cup in the US

ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and the great news is that all matches are being aired on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this huge game. ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Chelsea vs Sheffield United kicks off at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT Stateside.

How to watch Chelsea vs Sheffield United: live stream the FA Cup in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is where you need to turn for all your FA Cup needs, with today's Chelsea vs Sheffield United kick-off time set for 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT. You can watch Sportsnet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis, with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. Check out all of the options here. Canadians away from the Great White North right now can follow the VPN route above and tune in to their streaming service of choice regardless of geography.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Sheffield United in Australia

As in the States, ESPN owns the rights to FA Cup coverage in Australia - but if you don't have it as part of your Foxtel TV package, you can access it just as easily via Kayo Sports. This great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. The only difference between the two tiers is the amount of screens you can stream to simultaneously - two on Kayo basic and three on Kayo premium. If you've got mates or family who also to watch sport online, both deals break down extremely tidily on a per person basis. Kick off Down Under for today's Chelsea vs Sheffield United clash is at the somewhat inconvenient time of 12.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning. Anyone from Australia who wants to stream the FA Cup just like they would at home, but can't because they're abroad, can use a VPN as described above.

How to watch Chelsea vs Sheffield United: live stream FA Cup soccer in New Zealand

FA Cup coverage in New Zealand is provided by Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad of vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their service of choice just like they would at home. Kick-off for Kiwis for this cup clash is at 2.30am NZDT on Monday morning.

How to watch Chelsea vs Sheffield United in India