Chelsea vs Sheffield United live stream: how to watch FA Cup quarter-final online

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to move one step closer to claiming his first piece of English domestic silverware as the Blues host the relegation-threatened Blades - follow our guide for all the ways to watch a Chelsea vs Sheffield United live stream today, where it's being shown exclusively in the US on ESPN Plus.

Chelsea vs Sheffield United live stream Date: Sunday, March 21 Start time: 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT Venue: Stamford Bridge, London Live stream: exclusively on ESPN Plus

Chelsea come into this tie having secured a place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a commanding midweek home win over Atletico Madrid - a result that extends Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten streak to 13 games in all competitions since he replaced Frank Lampard as Blues boss in January.

The away side's disastrous league form has seen them part ways with boss Chris Wilder since making the quarter-finals of the cup, with under-23 coach Paul Heckingbottom stepping him as replacement. Without the shackles of their seemingly doomed relegation battle, the interim manager will be hoping his side can pull off a shock, and strengthen his case on taking on the job full time.

Having scored a feeble 16 Premier League goals this season - the lowest in the division - and having drawn a blank in their last four away games, a cup upset nevertheless seems unlikely for the Blades. Couple the fact that Chelsea have managed six clean sheets in as many home games following Tuchel's arrival, and its hard to see anything but the Blues progressing into the semi-finals.

Here's how to get a Chelsea vs Sheffield United live stream and watch this FA Cup quarter-final fixture online today.

How to watch Chelsea vs Sheffield United: live stream the FA Cup in the US

ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and the great news is that every quarter-final match will be shown live on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this huge game. ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $59.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Everton vs Man City kicks off at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT Stateside.