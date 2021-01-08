FA Cup live stream 2020/21: how to watch every 3rd round fixture online anywhere

England's FA Cup is the oldest national football competition in the world, and with the 3rd round under way this weekend, the stakes are higher than ever as 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship join the famous tournament. Follow our guide for all the ways to get an FA Cup live stream and watch every FA Cup 3rd round fixture online wherever you are right now - including for free in some countries.

This season's FA Cup kicked off all the way back on August 2020 with 736 clubs from League One, League Two...and all the non-professional sides that reside even further down the English football pyramid. That list has now been whittled down to 20 underdogs competing with the big boys as we enter the 3rd round.

2020/21 FA Cup live stream Loads of huge FA Cup games are 100% FREE to watch in the UK courtesy of the BBC and iPlayer, with coverage also extending to BT Sport and FA Player. Full streaming and TV viewing details are below - and you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN solution.

Marine, who play in the Northern Premier League Division One North West - that's the 8th tier of the English football league system - are the lowest ranked team with their name still in the hat. They've played seven and won seven, and have been handed a dream draw against Premier League title contenders Tottenham.

The downside, of course, is that fans won't be able to go to Rossett Park to cheer their local heroes on (and catch a good glimpse of Jose Mourinho and his superstars) in person.

To make matters even more exciting, replays have been thrown out of the window this season, which means games that end on level terms will go straight to extra time and possibly penalties.

The FA Cup is the competition that reminds you that anything can happen in football on any given day - so let's dream big and cross our fingers for some major upsets. Here's how to get an FA Cup live stream this season and watch every FA Cup 3rd round fixture online from anywhere this weekend.

How to watch a FREE FA Cup live stream in 2021

The best thing about the FA Cup? Well, that would probably be that you can get a 100% FREE FA Cup live stream in the UK for a number of matches - from the biggest to the most unlikely.

In the UK, all 32 FA Cup 3rd round matches (fixtures are listed down the page) are being shown on TV from January 8-11 - and you can watch eight of these without paying a penny, courtesy of the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

iPlayer can be used by anyone in the UK 100% free. Registration takes seconds, but you should be in possession of a valid TV license, as this now extends to digital content as well as traditional box viewing.

If you'd normally tune in to the FA Cup online but can't because you're abroad right now, don't sweat it. As we're about to explain, using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to take your favourite streaming services with you wherever you are right now.

If you're out of the country on an FA Cup weekend, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual football coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you re-position your device of choice to a location of your choosing, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred FA Cup live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch an FA Cup live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Every FREE FA Cup 3rd round fixture you can watch this weekend

Saturday, January 9

QPR vs Fulham, 3pm, BBC iPlayer

Stevenage vs Swansea, 3pm, BBC iPlayer

Stoke vs Leicester, 3pm, BBC iPlayer

Arsenal vs Newcastle, 5.30pm, BBC One

Sunday, January 10

Chelsea vs Morecambe, 1.30pm, BBC iPlayer

Crawley Town vs Leeds, 1.30pm, BBC One

Man City vs Birmingham, 1.30pm, BBC iPlayer

Marine vs Tottenham, 5pm, BBC One

How to watch the FA Cup: live stream every 2021 game in the UK

You can watch eight FA Cup 3rd round matches for FREE in the UK this weekend, as the BBC has gotten its slice of the 32 game pie. Three games are being shown on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service, with five games being shown on iPlayer only. This means you all you need to do to watch the FA Cup free online is to fire up BBC iPlayer - again, as a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license) If you're not in the UK for this round of fixtures, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would at home.

A further 16 of the 32 Third Round FA Cup matches are being shown by BT Sport, which is available as part of BT's wide range of TV and broadband packages, as well as being offered as an add-on with Sky. But more temptingly, there's now also the option of a BT Sport Monthly Pass, priced at just £25 a month on a contract-free basis. You can watch the remaining eight FA Cup Third Round games for FREE online via the FA Player, the Football Association's own streaming service. Scroll down the page for a full list of fixtures, kick-off times and coverage options.

How to watch the English FA Cup: live stream soccer in the US without cable

ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and the great news is that all 32 Third Round matches are being aired on its ESPN+ streaming service from January 8-11. As the competition progresses, select games may also be shown on ESPN linear TV. Better still, you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV over an internet connection and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and there's a FREE trial period for a limited time only - the regular cost is $30 a month.

How to get a FREE FA Cup live stream: watch soccer online in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is where you need to turn for all your FA Cup needs. You can watch Sportsnet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis, with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. Check out all of the options here. Canadians away from the Great White North right now can follow the VPN route above and tune in to their streaming service of choice regardless of geography.

How to watch the FA Cup: live stream soccer in Australia

As in the States, ESPN owns the rights to FA Cup coverage in Australia - but if you don't have it as part of your Foxtel TV package, you can access it just as easily via Kayo Sports. This great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. The only difference between the two tiers is the amount of screens you can stream to simultaneously - two on Kayo basic and three on Kayo premium. If you've got mates or family who also to watch sport online, both deals break down extremely tidily on a per person basis. Anyone from Australia who wants to stream the FA Cup just like they would at home, but can't because they're abroad, can use a VPN as described above.

How to watch a 2020/21 FA Cup live stream in New Zealand

FA Cup coverage in New Zealand is provided by Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad of vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their service of choice just like they would at home.

How to watch the FA Cup in India: live stream every game in 2021

In India, it's the Sony Pictures Sports Network, and more specifically its Sony Ten channels, that host FA Cup coverage live in the subcontinent. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Some of the biggest 3rd round FA Cup fixtures include Liverpool's first return to Villa Park since the Villains battered them 7-2 earlier this season; Arsenal vs Newcastle in a big name Premier League clash; a West London derby between QPR and Fulham; 6th tier Chorley's clash with Derby; West Ham taking on 5th tier Stockport County; and a pair of 4th tier vs Premier League fixtures, in Crawley Town vs Leeds and Chelsea vs Morecambe.

Here's a full FA Cup schedule and TV guide for this weekend's action.

FA Cup 3rd round TV, streaming and fixtures (all times GMT)

Friday, January 8

Aston Villa vs Liverpool, 7.45pm, BT Sport 1

Wolves vs Crystal Palace, 7.45pm, BT Sport Extra 2

Saturday, January 9

Boreham Wood vs Millwall , 12pm, BT Sport Extra 3

Everton vs Rotherham, 12pm, BT Sport Extra 2

Luton vs Reading, 12pm, BT Sport Extra 6

Norwich vs Coventry City, 12pm, BT Sport Extra 5

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff, 12pm, BT Sport Extra 4

Chorley vs Derby County, 12.15pm, BT Sport 1

Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster Rovers, 3pm, FA Player

Blackpool vs West Brom, 3pm, BT Sport Extra 3

Bristol Rovers vs Sheffield Utd, 3pm, BT Sport Extra 4

Burnley vs Milton Keynes, 3pm, FA Player

Exeter City vs Sheffield Wednesday, 3pm, BT Sport Extra 5

Oldham Athletic vs Bournemouth, 3pm, BT Sport Extra 6

QPR vs Fulham, 3pm, BBC iPlayer

Stevenage vs Swansea, 3pm, BBC iPlayer

Stoke vs Leicester, 3pm, BBC iPlayer

Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End, 3pm, FA Player

Arsenal vs Newcastle, 5.30pm, BBC One

Brentford vs Middlesbrough, 6pm, FA Player

Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle, 6pm, FA Player

Man Utd vs Watford, 8pm, BT Sport 1

Southampton vs Shrewsbury Town, 8pm, BT Sport Extra 2

Sunday, January 10

Barnsley vs Tranmere Rover, 1.30pm, FA Player

Bristol City vs Portsmouth, 1.30pm, FA Player

Chelsea vs Morecambe, 1.30pm, BBC iPlayer

Cheltenham Town vs Mansfield Town, 1.30pm, FA Player

Crawley Town vs Leeds, 1.30pm, BBC One

Man City vs Birmingham, 1.30pm, BBC iPlayer

Marine vs Tottenham, 5pm, BBC One

Newport County vs Brighton, 7.30pm, BT Sport 1

Monday, January 11