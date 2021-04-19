Casio's latest G-Shock smartwatch is smart, sporty, and super expensive

Casio's new G-Squad Pro is a sports smartwatch that looks like a classic G-Shock device, but is packed with powerful hardware and runs Google's Wear OS – if you can afford it.

On-board GPS, a compass, altimeter, gyroscope and accelerometer are all accounted for, alongside an optical heart rate sensor. The screen has an interesting hybrid design, with a classic G-Shock style monochrome layer, plus a color layer for displaying workout and app info.

It's tough too, as you'd expect from a G-Shock watch, with a titanium case back and titanium carbide finish to prevent scuffs and corrosion. It's water resistant to 200m (impressive since most smartwatches are only rated to 50m), which makes it suitable for not only swimming, but also water sports like surfing.

(Image credit: Casio)

Casio has yet to confirm a release date for the G-Squad Pro (you can register for email updates when it becomes available), but we do know that it will cost £599 (around $830 / AU$1,000) at launch. That's a lot.

Fierce competition

That launch price will make it more expensive than the top-end Garmin Fenix 6 and the super-tough Polar Grit X, both of which place highly in our roundup of the best running watches. Both are built to last, and feature advanced hardware and training tools to help improve you

The key difference is that both of these watches – while packed with advanced workout features – are limited in terms of third-party app compatibility. The Fenix 6 supports apps downloaded via Garmin Connect IQ, and the Polar Flow app allows you to customize the widgets on your Grit X, you can't download third-party tools.

However, the G-Squad Pro is also expensive for a general-purpose smartwatch, costing considerably more than the Apple Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, and the superb TicWatch Pro 3.

(Image credit: Casio)

It seems that much of what you're paying for with the new Casio is the retro-cool design, and it certainly does look good. We hope to put it to the test soon so we can see whether it's enough to justify the price tag, and see how it compares to its rivals in the gym and on the road.

In the meantime, if you're in the market for a Wear OS sports watch, take a look at the Fossil Sport, which currently sits at the top of our list of the best Wear OS watches, is powerful and lightweight, with impressive battery life and a gym-focused design. It's also a fraction of the price of the G-Squad Pro, currently selling for around $250 / £150 / AU$230.