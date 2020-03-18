Call of Duty: Warzone now lets you play without useless squadmates

We gave Call of Duty: Warzone – Activision's new free-to-play battle royale game – a five-star grade when it came out. The only thing that can let the game down, though, is your team. Well, now you can ditch your squadmates from the beginning.

Call of Duty: Warzone now has a 'solos' mode, so instead of dropping in teams of three, you can go it alone. There are still 150 competitors per game, so you've got basically as many enemies as before, but now you don't have to babysit two squadmates.

If you're the kind of person who relies on a squad, this mode might not suit you, as there's no-one to save you when you're stuck in a firefight, and we've found it results in players being more evenly spread across the map. That means there are no quiet areas now. It's also a little disheartening to get knocked out early and see that you placed 150th, as the worst you can do in a squad is be placed 50th.

Solos mode for Call of Duty: Warzone was announced only eight days after the game was released, so it's clear Activision is looking to constantly update the game with new content. We hope to see modes with even more players per team, as modes with squads of four, five or even ten would bring full-on turf wars to the map.

Perhaps there will also be a Solos mode for Warzone's secondary game mode, Plunder, which tasks you with collecting money from around the map in a bid to be the first team to collect a million. Of course, that sum might be too much with only one cash farmer per team, but it'd still be interesting to see how the dynamic changes.

Solos mode for Call of Duty: Warzone was released on March 17, so you can play it immediately if you're interested.