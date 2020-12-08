Boba Fett actor can't confirm when, or if, he'll return to The Mandalorian

Temeura Morrison, who plays fan-favorite Star Wars character Boba Fett in The Mandalorian season 2 and the prequel movies, has said that while he made a triumphant return in episode 6 of the series, he doesn't yet know if we'll see Fett again.

"I’m just going to have to wait and see," Morrison told the New York Times . "I think a lot of it depends on how things go with this season, but I don’t really know.

"I wanted to bring everything I had to that [episode] and give them a glimmer of what I can offer. There’s room for this to go someplace. I hope I’m going to be included."

In the same interview, Morrison also reflected on perhaps our most burning question of all: how did Fett survive his encounter with the Sarlacc all those years ago?

"There’s quite a bit of loose ends, and I’m not one of those guys that knows too much about the actual history," he admitted. "The fans of Star Wars, they have better knowledge of, 'What’s happened? How can he still be alive? I thought he was stuck in this place?' I can find out more on the internet."

After months of speculation and rumors, The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 confirmed what we’d all expected – Boba Fett is back in action in the Star Wars universe. When Disney confirmed its new streaming service would land with The Mandalorian, the show's hero – and his iconic armor – looked very familiar. If you need to catch-up, here are all your questions about Boba Fett answered .

The Mandalorian season 2 released on Disney Plus on October 30, 2020, and this season of The Mandalorian focuses on the search for Baby Yoda's home world, and follows up on the Darksaber reveal seen at the end of season 1.