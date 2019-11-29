Black Friday 2019 in New Zealand: score a bargain on the best on-sale tech

Just a few years ago, you may not even have heard of Black Friday. But in recent years, the US shopping event has made its way to New Zealand’s shores, and our retailers are taking notice.

The bargain-hunting season has officially kicked off, and the sale period has seen prices drop across a range of products, with some of the biggest bargains this year tech.

Many retailers have released deep discounts, and the scramble to score the best Black Friday deals has begun. But keep calm, the TechRadar team is here to help. We’ve scoured the web to help you score the best deals, and we’ll be keeping you updated right here.

Black Friday 2019 deals available in New Zealand

Gaming

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console + Fortnite | NZ$439 (was NZ$598; save NZ$159) With the regular going price for a PlayStation 4 Pro at around the NZ$640 mark, this is a fantastic way to pick one up for less, especially if you're into Fortnite. You'll get 2,000 VBucks and a bunch of skins with this bundle, via Mighty Ape.

Laptops & PCs

Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB SSD + 1.08TB SSHD / RTX 2060 | NZ$2,939 (was NZ$4,199; save NZ$1,260) This hard-hitting gaming laptop packs big features into its light and slim shell, meaning it's great for gaming on-the-go. Inside is a 9th-generation Core i7 processor, and a powerhouse Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. There's plenty of storage available for your gaming library, and with 30% off, it's a damn good deal.

Dell XPS 13 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB SSD | NZ$2,079 (was NZ$2,599; save NZ$520) Our favourite Dell XPS 13 laptop rarely sees a discount above 15%, but for Black Friday, Dell is offering this superb laptop for 20% off. Use the code BFXPS20 at checkout to get your hands on this elegant machine for a bargain price. There's a 10th-gen Core i5 processor inside the sleek shell, with a stunning 13.3-inch Full HD display.

Smartphones & tablets

Cameras

Canon PowerShot G5 X | NZ$747 (was NZ$987; save NZ$240) The PowerShot G5 X may be a few years old now, but it certainly hasn't lost its oomph. This high-end compact camera comes with an electronic viewfinder and 20.2MP sensor, offering advanced controls to boot. This snapper will suit if you're looking for your first 'serious' camera, and with NZ$240 shaved off, it's an excellent choice.

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 III | NZ$869 (was NZ$1,099; save NZ$230) This pocket-sized compact camera isn't the latest in Sony's superb RX100 series, but with a NZ$230 saving to be had, it's still a great buy. Its 20.1MP sensor offers excellent image quality, and although it's not capable of 4K video, the 1080p footage from this little compact is top-notch. You'll be hard pressed to find an RX100 series camera under the NZ$1,000 mark, making this a pretty decent bargain.

Sony Alpha A6400 (body only) | NZ$1,399 (was NZ$1,446; save NZ$47) The Alpha A6400 is another one from Sony we rate highly at TechRadar. It's certainly not the biggest discount on offer, but if you're after an excellent mirrorless option that won't burn a hole in your wallet, this is a good offer to consider. And trust us when we tell you that the 24.2MP APS-C sensor and its 4K video recording will not disappoint.

Sony Cyber-shot HX400V | NZ$659 (was NZ$749; save NZ$90) This bridge camera features 50x optical zoom that will, figuratively, bring you closer to the action, making this camera a nice budget option for travellers. It's 20.4MP sensor promises excellent image quality even in poor lighting, and you get a very nifty three inch tilting screen.

Audio

Sony WH-1000XM3 | NZ$378 (was NZ$599.95; save NZ$221.95) If you're after a pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones, this set by Sony are top of the line. Here at TechRadar, we rated them the best over-ear wireless headphones money can buy, with superb noise-cancelling and all round excellent sounding audio. With over NZ$200 to be saved on these cans in black, now's a great time to snag a set.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless | NZ$357 (was NZ$549.95; save NZ$192.95) Prefer in-ear buds? This pair from Sennheiser are of the true wireless variety, so they have no cord whatsoever, and are included in our list of the best true wireless sets on offer. The sound quality is strong, as we've come to expect from Sennheiser, and they come with four sets of rubber tips so you can find a size that properly fits you.

Jabra Elite Sport | NZ$299 (was NZ$349; save NZ$50) These true wireless earbuds are for the fitness fiends. They can track your movement, monitor your heart rate and provide feedback on your workouts. These impressive buds also allow you to answer phone calls when you're on the move, if that's your thing. Oh, and the sound quality is very decent too.

UE Megaboom 3 | NZ$222 (was NZ$379.90; save NZ$157.90) Bring the good times outdoors with the UE Megaboom 3. This portable speaker is waterproof and dustproof, making it ideal for parties, especially if they're outside. Like the name suggests, the UE Megaboom 3 can also get really damn loud, and the sound quality is still good – so hopefully the neighbours don't mind. You can snag this cylindrical speaker for less right now in night black.

Wearables

Fitbit Charge 3 I NZ$147 (was NZ$229.95; save NZ$82) The Fitbit Charge 3 is our favourite all-round fitness tracker, and Catch has taken 35% off this excellent wearable. It's lightweight, but packs a punch with a full fitness suite that automatically tracks your heart rate, steps and sleep. The device is water resistant for up to 50 metres, and right now you can snag this beauty for less in black.

Fitbit Ionic | NZ$379 (was NZ$449; save NZ$70) As the company's first foray into the smartwatch market, this wearable is still a fitness watch at heart. It comes with all the fitness features you'll find on other Fitbit products, plus perks like a built-in GPS tracker and Fitbit Pay. Mighty Ape has NZ$70 off this smartwatch in charcoal smoke grey, blue-grey and white or blue and burnt orange, so if you're looking for fitness tech, the Fitbit Ionic is a strong contender.

Software

Norton AntiVirus Plus | Black Friday deal: NZ$39.99 (was NZ$74.99, save NZ$35) Norton's popular AntiVirus Plus is number two on our list of top antivirus software with good reason: it's easy to use but still has advanced options for those who want them, is rated highly by AV testing labs, and is light on system resource use. This Black Friday deal knocks NZ$35 off the regular RRP, so if Norton's your preferred brand, this is a great offer.

The history of Black Friday in New Zealand

Despite originating in the US, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have swept the country and that long weekend of shopping has now become a firm fixture on New Zealand’s retail calendar, with both retailers and shoppers embracing the phenomenon.

Retailers are certainly reaping the benefits of the Black Friday sale period. According to electronic payments company Paymark, total spending through their network on Black Friday 2018 was NZ$238.2 million, up 8.8% from Black Friday 2017.

Chief Executive of Retail New Zealand, Greg Harford, said the sales growth had been pushed by demand from the public who had grown used to scoring Black Friday savings by shopping on the online stores of global retailers.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019?

Black Friday falls on the Friday following Thanksgiving in the US, and this year, it is on November 29, 2019.

Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday immediately after Black Friday, so that means this year, Cyber Monday is on Monday, December 2.

Although in theory the two days are individual sales, they are increasingly merging into one major sale event. More often than not, retailers are kicking off their Black Friday deals a few days earlier than the official day, and sometimes extending the sale well after Cyber Monday.

With the sale period falling a few weeks before Christmas, it’s an ideal opportunity to bag bargain gifts for your loved ones (and yourself) before the last-minute rush hits.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

In years past, particularly in the US, Black Friday meant physically going to a brick-and-mortar store to clamour for massively discounted items. Cyber Monday on the other hand was exclusively for online-only deals, and is a more recent addition to the retail calendar, following on the heels of the online shopping boom.

Traditionally, Black Friday in the US was more about lifestyle items, while Cyber Monday was geared towards electronics and other high-ticket items. These days, however, there’s barely a difference between what is available on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and most deals offered in-store can also be found online.

Why Black Friday and Cyber Monday matter

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have changed the way we shop in the lead up to Christmas, and they’ve had a hugely positive effect on the retail industry, especially online.

For shoppers, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales frenzy means a long weekend (sometimes an entire week) of great discounts, but if you’re not cautious, you could end up being stung by a deal that isn’t as good as it seems.

So be savvy when you shop, and follow TechRadar’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page, where we can help you find a steal on some of the best consumer tech on the market.

Black Friday 2019 deals: what to expect

This year is the first time we’re covering Black Friday in New Zealand. However, we have been covering the sale event in Australia for a few years now, so we have an idea of what to expect this time around.

We’re anticipating competition between retailers both big and small to gain momentum, and the discounts will grow from one-day flash sales to being spread over an entire week – if not longer.

With Mighty Ape well and truly establishing itself as a major player in the online retail market, local brick-and-mortar stores could be stepping up their online sales game, and may try to tempt shoppers by offering higher discounts on goods.

While we can’t be certain what will be on offer this year, here are our early predictions:

Mighty Ape will push hard to dominate the online retail market

It will be wise to wait on purchasing a new laptop, as these always get a decent discount during Black Friday sales

If you’re looking to upgrade your home entertainment system, we expect prices to be slashed on TVs and soundbars

There will almost certainly be great deals on big name headphones

Cameras across the range will have savings in their sights

Top deals to expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019

Apple iPhone XS / XS Max / XR

It’s unlikely we’ll see Apple’s iPhone 11 range discounted this Black Friday, as the 2019 flagships were only released in September this year. However, that means you’ll probably be able to score an excellent deal on last year’s models – the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. With that being said, it may be possible to see the pricier 2019 iPhones see a discount come Black Friday, so keep an eye out for them if you’ve been keen on getting the latest Apple device. We’re also anticipating decent discounts on iPads too, considering Apple has updated the range, while the Apple Watch 3 will likely be way more affordable as well.

Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10 Plus / S10e

If you’re an Android user looking to upgrade, you’ll want to keep an eye on the Samsung Galaxy range. Deals likely won’t be restricted to the latest S10 range – you can expect the Note 10 to be discounted as well. So if you like Samsung’s ‘phablet’ range, Black Friday might be your chance to scoop up the latest Note for less. As for the handsets released long before Black Friday 2019, you’re likely to bag a bargain on older Galaxy S9 and Note 9 devices too.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch

We’ve seen the Nintendo Switch disappear within seconds during previous sale bonanzas in pretty much every market TechRadar covers, so we’re positive this popular gaming console will be discounted again in 2019, but you’ll have to get in quick to snag one. With Nintendo releasing a 2019 version of the original console touting better battery life, and also launching the Nintendo Switch Lite, you’ll have a choice this year on which iteration of the device you’ll go for.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

With news of the PS5 becoming official, and in the face of a pretty saturated market, we’re predicting that there will be some significant savings on the PS4 Pro, particularly bundles. Competition is likely to be high as retailers attempt to offload older gaming stock by offering great bundles.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft Xbox One X

Microsoft’s leading console has seen a decent discount in previous Black Friday sales in all major markets, so we anticipate the tech company to match that this year in New Zealand. There should be various bundles to choose from, both direct from the Microsoft Store and other online retailers. Keep an eye out for gaming bundles which include titles released this year for a bargain price.

(Image credit: Sony)

4K HD OLED TVs

TVs are a popular item to see price drops over the sale, so if you’ve been lusting after the latest Sony or Samsung OLED or QLED telly, you might get lucky. The ever-expanding world of TV technology means the price of top-of-the-line sets can only last so long. If you want to step up your home entertainment game, Black Friday is the time to scope out an excellent bargain.

Black Friday 2019 FAQ: what it is, when it happens and where to get the best deals

Are Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales held in New Zealand?

Most definitely. Black Friday may have started off as an American tradition, but it's become increasingly popular in New Zealand over the last five years or so, with major retailers like Mighty Ape, Dell and Microsoft offering big bargains on a wide variety of products, usually kicking the sale off before the actual date and extending well beyond Cyber Monday.

What and when is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving in the US. It’s the day when retailers offer big discounts to kickstart the holiday shopping season. Black Friday 2019 will be Friday, 29 November.

What and when is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the Monday immediately after Black Friday, and in 2019 it will be on Monday, 2 December.

What’s the origin of Black Friday?

Let’s take a Black Friday history lesson: the first known mention of Black Friday related to this shopping experience was in November 1951, when the journal Factory Management and Maintenance used it to describe people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could have an extra day off work. At the same time, US police were using the phrases ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Black Saturday’ to describe the horrendous traffic that crowded the streets at the beginning of the pre-Christmas shopping season. In 1961 there was a movement from the local governments to change the shopping season to ‘Big Friday’ and ‘Big Saturday’, but it clearly never caught on.

How did Cyber Monday get its name?

The term was coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman of the US’s National Retail Federation and Shop.org, and it was a deliberate move to promote online shopping back in 2005 when the internet was made of wood and powered by steam. It was intended to help smaller retailers compete with the big names who were harping on about Black Friday, although of course those big names promptly jumped on the Cyber Monday bandwagon too.

What is Black Friday deals week?

It’s the week that includes Black Friday. Retailers are increasingly offering deals before and after Black Friday itself in an attempt to stand out from the crowd and rake in the profits.

Are Black Friday deals real?

Generally speaking, yes – although there are two kinds of deals. The first has been pre-agreed between brands/retailers and suppliers, so they’re not as off-the-cuff as you might expect. The other is sudden price drops, whether that’s an algorithm working out the best way to attract users to buy (as brands like Amazon often will in countries where it’s well established) or just the big names price-matching one another.

As with any sales, you’ll see a mix of genuine bargains, discounted end-of-line stock and mysterious things found in the back of a warehouse somewhere.

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?

Right here on TechRadar of course! We scour all the top retailers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so that you don’t have to – and we tell you whether the deals are worth getting excited about too. Whether it’s a 4K HDR OLED TV or an Xbox One controller, if it’s discounted we’ll have the details here.

How do I get the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals?

Doing your homework really helps. Know what you want, know what you can afford to spend and know the market: you’ll often spot retailers charging higher than usual prices in October so they can offer amazing discounts on Black Friday. Pay particular attention to real prices, not RRPs: TVs are particularly bad for this, with sets whose RRP is eleventy billion dollars routinely selling for a few hundred dollars.

It’s also a very good idea to be flexible: for example, if you fancy a Sony 4K TV then think about the features you want rather than a specific model number: the BRV123ABD54-88C-9218-B may not be discounted on Black Friday, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be.

Can I get cashback on Black Friday deals?

Sometimes, yes. Your credit card may offer cashback on purchases, and some big brands, particularly for cameras, often offer cashback even when you purchase from a retailer (provided the retailer is a registered and authorised one).

Am I protected when I buy on Black Friday?

Yes. In New Zealand, anything you buy from a company online is covered by a wealth of consumer protection legislation which gives you the same rights as with any other online purchase.

How can I stay safe on Black Friday?

Black Friday brings out the scammers as well as the sellers, so be wary of unsolicited emails or links to deals on social media, no matter how legitimate they look: anything asking for card details or login details may be a scam. Phishing sites do big business on Black Friday, so be extra suspicious – and if you’re on a PC, make sure your security software is up to date. Many security suites automatically block known scam sites.