Best smart scales: top ways to track your weight and fitness from home

Want to keep an eye on your weight and overall health with a fitness tracker or smartwatch? If you’re looking to monitor your weight, that’s not possible from your wrist.

That’s why companies that make specialist fitness-tracking products that strap around your body to track your daily step count and more have now started providing smart bathroom scales as well.

Smart scales connect to your internet at home to keep an eye on your weight – they'll send the results to a companion app – as well as offer a variety of features that your average pair of scales can't do.

We’ve tried out a variety of different products – we haven’t used every model on the market though – and below you’ll find our pick of the best smart scales we’ve tried so far.

The ranking so far has taken into consideration the features on offer, the design and the price of each product, so below you should find the best option for your next pair of scales.

There are also newer products that we're either testing at the moment or we'd like to test soon including the Xiaomi Mi Smart Scale that may feature in our ranking below soon.

1. Withings / Nokia Body+

Our favorite pair of smart scales

Metrics: Weight, BMI and body mass | Connectivity: Android and iOS app, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth | Display: 2.4 x 1.6-inch display | Battery life: 18 months, uses AAA batteries | Dimensions: 12.8 x 12.8 x 0.9 inches | Colors: White or black | Units tracked: kg, lb, st lb | Multiple users?: Yes, up to eight

Premium design

Body composition tech is useful

No heart rate tracking

Our favorite pair of smart scales on the market right now used to have the Nokia branding on them, but now it has switched backed to the Withings title that you may remember.

Withings offers three different scales – you’ll learn more about the other two below – and this is the mid-range option in terms of feature set and price. We like the extra features you get here over the cheapest model, and it also comes with a more premium design.

It's light enough that you can easily move it around your bathroom, it will sync all of your data directly to an app called Health Mate that’s available on iOS and Android, and it will track some interesting stats too. For example, it will be able to monitor your weight like you'd expect but it can also track your BMI as well as your body composition.

It’s able to give you an idea of the amount of water, bone and muscle in your body. That’s something you won’t get with every pair of smart scales, and if you’re looking to build up some muscle rather than just lose weight you’ll find this a must-have metric.

2. Withings / Nokia Body

A cheaper alternative

Metrics: Weight, BMI | Connectivity: Android and iOS app, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth | Display: 2.4 x 1.6-inch display | Battery life: 18 months, uses AAA batteries | Dimensions: 12.8 x 12.8 x 0.9 inches | Colors: White or black | Units tracked: kg, lb, st lb | Multiple users?: Yes, up to eight

Affordable price

Tracks BMI

Limited metrics

Our second favorite choice also comes from Withings, and while the feature set isn’t as extensive as the choice above it does have a much more attractive price that many will be happier with when buying bathroom scales.

This is the pair you'll want to buy if you just want an easy way to track your weight within an app with relatively little hassle. It will connect to the Health Mate app, so whatever scores you’re getting will be recorded there and it will give you extra insight over time as you weigh yourself.

That’s the app you’ll use if you have a Withings fitness tracker too, so you can have all of your details in the same space. If you have a Withings wearable you can even have yesterday’s step count appear at your feet as some motivation on a morning too.

This isn’t capable of the extra body composition features we’ve seen on other products like the ones coming up below, but it’s that bit more affordable, making it an appealing budget option.

3. Fitbit Aria 2

Limited scope, but a lovely design

Metrics: Weight, BMI, body mass | Connectivity: Android and iOS app, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth | Display: N/A | Battery life: N/A, uses AA batteries | Dimensions: 12.3 x 12.3 x 1.3 inches | Colors: White or black | Units tracked: kg, lb, st lb | Multiple users?: Yes, up to eight

Good looking design

Lots of metrics

Uncertain battery life

Already own a Fitbit fitness tracker or smartwatch? It's likely this will be the best option to track your health in full as the Fitbit Aria 2 connects directly into the official app to give you a full insight into your fitness.

Most of the features from the Body+ are available here, so you'll be able to keep an eye on your body fat percentage and lean mass here as well. All of this data will then be plugged into the Fitbit app, and it will give you insight into your health over time.

The price is where the Withings scales win out here, but you may be able to find a suitable deal on the Aria 2 and if you already own a Fitbit product it's a great choice as the two will work seamlessly together.

4. Garmin Index Scale

The best option for Garmin fans

Metrics: Weight, BMI, body mass | Connectivity: Android and iOS app, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth | Display: N/A, LCD | Battery life: 9 months, uses AA batteries | Dimensions: 13.8 x 12.2 x 1.2 inches | Colors: White or black | Units tracked: kg, lb, st lb | Multiple users?: Yes, up to 16

Body mass tracking

Big display

More expensive than some others

Much like the Body+ scales, the highlight here is that these scales are capable of measuring your body fat and water percentage as well as your muscle mass and bone mass.

The Garmin Index Scales work well, but the price is higher than the Body+ so we've put it lower down this list. If you're looking for some top-end features and you like the design of these scales, these are a perfectly suitable option for you.

We particularly recommend these if you already have a Garmin fitness tracker or running watch, as the integration with the app works remarkably well and allows you to have all of your health stats in one place.

If you're an amateur athlete who wants insight into their body beyond what a fitness tracker strapped around your wrist can offer, be sure to consider these smart scales.

5. Withings / Nokia Body Cardio

More expensive, but we're not sure why

Metrics: Weight, BMI, body mass and heart rate | Connectivity: Android and iOS app, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth | Display: 2.4 x 1.6-inch display | Battery life: A year, rechargeable | Dimensions: 12.8 x 12.8 x 0.7 inches | Colors: White or black | Units tracked: kg, lb, st lb | Multiple users?: Yes, up to eight

Heart rate, if you want that

A very nice design

Very expensive

The Withings Body Cardio scales are some of the best-looking that we've seen that could adorn your bathroom, but a lot of what's useful here is also in the Body+ at the top of this page.

When the Body Cardio scales launched, they had a feature called Pulse Wave Velocity that measured the stiffness of the aorta, which is something that can lead to further health issues.

In January 2018, the company was asked to remove the feature by the FDA in America, and that means you can no longer use this feature and there's no clear word on whether it will return.

That means a lot of the benefits of this scale are lost, apart from that slightly more premium design and the fact these scales can also measure your heart rate. If you already own a fitness tracker or smartwatch, it's likely you'll have a heart rate tracker so you won't need this feature on your smart scales.

We do like the design of the Body Cardio, but we don't think that the look and heart rate feature is a big enough upgrade to justify the extra money you'll be spending compared to the Withings Body+ scale. That said, if you really prefer the design and you don't mind spending more then this is a good pair of scales all the same.