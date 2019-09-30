Best Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti: which version is best for your PC?

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is the best graphics card for anyone who is looking for an affordable GPU that doesn’t compromise on performance. If you’ve been looking for an Nvidia Turing card that fits your limited budget, then the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is might just be what you’re looking for.

After all, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is able to hit that sweet spot between price and performance. It does so by taking the RT and Tensor cores that power Nvidia’s new RTX and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technologies out of the equation, making it more affordable. Though despite those missing features, the GTX 1660 Ti still delivers excellent performance, only it’s made even better by the small price tag.

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is the best budget Nvidia graphics card on the market at the moment – though admittedly the GTX 1660 does do a commendable job of trying to catch up to it. With this new focus on value, it’s easy to see why its growing faster than other Nvidia Turing cards .

Unlike past Nvidia releases, Team Green didn’t roll this one out with its own Founders Edition of the GTX 1660 Ti. And, without this base model to set the stage for what we could expect from third-party cards, there’s a wide variety of cards going for varying prices. This, by extension, makes it hard to find the best Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti cards that will give you the best value for your money.

Worry not; we went ahead and found all the best Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti models you can buy today. Rest assured, not only will you be saving a lot of money, but you’re also getting your money’s worth.

PNY GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XLR8 Gaming OC

The best GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card

Stream Processors: 1,536 | Core Clock: 1,500MHz (1,815MHz boost) | Memory: 6GB GDDR6 | Memory Speed: 12Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin | Outputs: 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DVI

Affordable

Much faster than GTX 1060

GDDR6 is limited to 12Gbps speeds

The PNY GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XLR8 Gaming OC may not look like much, being tiny and all. But, this one’s small yet mighty, packing a punch with its 70MHz factory overclock and solid specs. This card delivers the dream of 1440p Ultra quality gameplay at 60 fps, and it’s guaranteed to blow you away. If that isn’t enough, all of this performance will cost less than 300 smackers. This is the one of the best bang-for-your-buck graphics cards you’ll find right now; your wallet will thank you.

Asus ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti OC

Maximum chill

Stream Processors: 1,536 | Core Clock: 1,530MHz (1,890MHz boost) | Memory: 6GB GDDR6 | Memory Speed: 12Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin | Outputs: 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x HDMI 2.0

Readily overclockable

Runs incredibly cool

Nearly as expensive as the Nvidia RTX 2060

If you’re looking to max out the performance of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, then the Asus ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti OC might just be the card for you. It’s an ace in our book, especially considering that it delivers the highest factory overclock we’ve seen on this mid-range graphics card yet. In addition, its enormous heatsink and triple axial fans keep this card running a full 10C cooler than most of its rivals. Thanks to its extreme cooling system, overclocking this card is a breeze.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Windforce OC

Your average, mid-range graphics card with a few tricks

Stream Processors: 1,536 | Core Clock: 1,500MHz (1,845MHz boost) | Memory: 6GB GDDR6 | Memory Speed: 12Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0

Excellent airflow

1,845MHz factory overclock

More expensive than basic models

Prefer a more middle of the road Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 card? The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Windforce OC is the nearest thing you can find to the average GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. It’s only packed with a middle-of-the-road dual-fan cooler. However, Gigabyte offsets that by utilizing 3D molded curves on its fan blades for an extremely effective airflow, which is further improved by the graphics card’s fans also spinning in alternate directions. Rounding its features out is a 1,845MHz boost clock. This card undoubtedly delivers more performance for not much more cash.

Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti StormX OC

Mini-sized form factor

Stream Processors: 1,536 | Core Clock: 1,500MHz (1,815MHz boost) | Memory: 6GB GDDR6 | Memory Speed: 12Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin | Outputs: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x DVI

Perfect for tiny PC builds

Low starting price

Limited cooling potential

Besides being one of the best Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti available, Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti StormX OC is one of the most compact graphics cards ever designed, intended to fit in the tiniest of PC cases. Don’t let the small size fool you, however: this graphics card still packs all the power of a full-sized GTX 1660 Ti and then some, with a factory set 1,815MHz boost clock. Best of all, you won’t have to pay extra for this mini GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, so it will also save you some silver.

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 TI Gaming X 6G

Stylish and affordable

Stream Processors: 1,536 | Core Clock: 1,500MHz (1,875MHz boost) | Memory: 6GB GDDR6 | Memory Speed: 12Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0

Fully customizable RGB lighting

High-performance out of the box

A bit pricey

Just because it’s a mid-range card doesn’t mean it can’t also be trendy. If you’re building a cool-looking and immersive gaming rig, the MSI GeForce GTX 1660 TI Gaming X 6G is easily the best looking of the bunch, with a stylish aesthetic and fully programmable RGB lighting. You can personalize how it glows in sync with an MSI motherboard, which only enhances your immersion in the game. As far as performance, this card also delivers a solid one, which it couples with a Twin Frozr cooler to keep things chilled.