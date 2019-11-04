Best Canon lenses 2019: 20 top lenses for Canon DSLRs

Whether you've just got hold of your first Canon DSLR or are looking to add to your existing kit bag, there's a huge range of different optics out there to suit pretty much any budget and photographic subject. Despite Canon offering mirrorless options in the past few years, it's fair to say that it still has a much larger number of compatible DSLR lenses than proprietary mirrorless options - you're pretty much spoiled for choice.

That can make it difficult knowing which lens is a good buy and which one isn't. No need to panic though, as we're here to guide you through the huge number of lenses available to ensure you buy the right one for your Canon DSLR.

This guide has been split into sections. In the first, we'll be looking at the best Canon lenses for APS-C format DSLRs like the EOS Rebel T7 (EOS 2000D), EOS Rebel SL3 (EOS 250D), and EOS 90D, with these lenses specifically suited - and in some cases, specially designed for - APS-C (cropped) sensor DSLRS. After that, we'll be examining the best lenses for full-frame Canon DSLRs, such as the EOS 5D Mark IV.

If you buy an APS-C format Canon DSLR, you'll almost always find that it's sold with the option of an included 'kit' zoom lens, which are great to get you started with. Usually, you can choose between Canon's latest 18-55mm or 18-135mm lenses, which offer solid performance and come complete with image stabilization and virtually silent STM (stepping motor) autofocus systems - which makes them ideal for both stills and video capture. That said, a basic standard zoom is something you're likely to grow out of pretty quickly.

Even when you consider the generous 1.6x focal length multiplier (or crop factor) of Canon's APS-C cameras, the 18-135mm kit lens is still fairly short for subjects like action, sports and wildlife. Both the kit lenses also don't give you any options for shooting at very wide angles for landscape and interior shots. Then there will be times when you want to blur the background for portrait and still life type images - in which case you'll need a lens with a wider aperture than the standard kit lenses offer. You might also want to think about a 'macro' optic for shooting extreme close-ups.

Lens designations

It’s certainly worth getting the designations of lenses clear at this point. Canon’s EF (Electro-Focus) lens mount dates back to 1987 and the 35mm film era. The EF-S variant was launched in 2003, to suit Canon DSLRs with smaller, APS-C image sensors (such as the 90D). There are no problems using EF lenses on APS-C format cameras, but you can’t use an EF-S lens on a full-frame DSLR. The classifications used by Sigma are DC (APS-C) and DG (full-frame) and for Tamron it’s Di-II (APS-C) and Di (full-frame).

We’ve put all of the main contenders through their paces with rigorous lab testing and shooting in all manner of ‘real-world’ scenarios

If you’ve got a Canon camera, it might seem sensible to use Canon lenses. However, third-party lenses from the likes of Sigma and Tamron often give similar or even better performance than own-brand Canon lenses, and at more competitive prices.

For this piece, we put all of the main contenders in the various categories through their paces with rigorous lab testing and shooting in a variety of different 'real-world' scenarios. From those results, here's the best 10 lenses we think you can buy for your Canon APS-C camera body. We've also included outright winners for each category, as well as identifying the best-value alternatives if you've got a tighter budget.

Best Canon lenses for APS-C DSLRs in 2019

Wide-angle zoom: Tamron 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD

Go wider with this delight from Tamron

Type: Zoom | Sensor size: APS-C | Focal length: 10-24mm | Maximum aperture: f/3.5-4.5 | Image stabilizer: Yes | Weather seals: Yes | Minimum focus distance: 0.24m | Filter size: 77mm | Dimensions: 84 x 85mm | Weight: 440g

Good image quality and build

Optical stabilizer

Not as solid as Canon 10-22mm

Pricier than some competitors

A major upgrade from Tamron’s original 10-24mm lens, the ‘VC HLD’ edition adds image stabilization and a new autofocus system, which is quicker and quieter. Handling is also improved, because the focus ring no longer rotates during autofocus. The good-quality build includes weather seals and a keep-clean fluorine coating on the front element. Image quality benefits from good sharpness and contrast, along with well-contained distortions for an ultra-wide zoom lens, and fairly minimal color fringing.

Great-value option: Canon EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM

Around half the price of the price of the Tamron 10-24mm, this is a top-value buy. It matches the Tamron’s maximum viewing angle, includes image stabilization and has a compact, lightweight build that’s well matched to bodies like the EOS Rebel T6 / 1300D and EOS Rebel SL3/250D.

Wide-angle prime: Samyang 10mm f/2.8 ED AS NCS CS

A wide prime angle lens that proves that you don't always need AF

Type: Prime | Sensor size: APS-C | Focal length: 10mm | Maximum aperture: f/2.8 | Image stabilizer: No | Weather seals: No | Minimum focus distance: 0.24m | Filter size: None | Dimensions: 87 x 104mm | Weight: 580g

Good build quality

Fast aperture rating

No autofocus

No image stabilization

When you're 100% used to autofocus, going back to manual focus might feel like a backwards step. However, a lens like this gives you such a huge depth field and a short focal length that accurate focusing is less critical. Better yet, the Samyang's distance scale gives you the option to try traditional focusing methods for subjects such as landscape and street photography, such as setting the hyperfocal distance and 'zone focusing'. In terms of image quality, a smart design and high-quality glass helps ensure lovely sharpness, while nano-structure coatings help to keep ghosting and flare to a minimum.

Great-value option: N/A

Samyang's wide-angle prime is a bit of an anomaly, making wide-angle prime lenses for APS-C format cameras almost non-existent. You could try the Canon EF-S 24mm pancake lens, but by the time you take the crop factor into account, it's less 'wide-angle' and more 'standard'.

Standard zoom: Canon EF-S 17-55mm f/2.8 IS USM

It’s an oldie, but still very much a goodie - and a great price, too

Type: Zoom | Sensor size: APS-C | Focal length: 17-55mm | Maximum aperture: f/2.8 | Image stabilizer: Yes | Weather seals: No | Minimum focus distance: 0.35m | Filter size: 77mm | Dimensions: 84 x 111mm | Weight: 645g

Fast, constant aperture

Crisp image quality

No weather seals

Lens hood sold separately

This lens is now more than a decade old, but don't let that stop you from considering it. While the camera bodies of 10 years ago might look outdated nowadays, that's less of a problem with lenses where designs don't change quite so rapidly. This classic zoom lens is the only one on the list to feature a fast and constant (meaning that it's available through the whole zoom range) f/2.8 aperture, making it great for creating shallow depth of field effects and shooting in low light. There's also a range of enthusiast-friendly features such as ring-type ultrasonic autofocus and a focus distance scale beneath a viewing window. You pay a price for these great specs though, with it being the most expensive standard zoom for APS-C format Canon cameras - still if you need something versatile for everyday usage, it's a great option.

Great-value option: Sigma 17-70mm f/2.8-4 DC Macro OS HSM | C

This third-party option is fairly compact and lightweight. While it doesn't have the f/2.8 constant option of the Canon, f/2.8-4 is still fairly wide. It delivers impressive image quality and comes at a bargain price.

Standard prime: Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC HSM | A

A practically perfect focal length with a fast aperture rating

Type: Prime | Sensor size: APS-C | Focal length: 30mm | Maximum aperture: f/1.4 | Image stabilizer: No | Weather seals: No | Minimum focus distance: 0.3m | Filter size: 62mm | Dimensions: 74 x 63mm | Weight: 435g

Excellent build quality

Impressive performance

No image stabilizer

No weather seals

Canon's 1.6x crop factor makes this Sigma 30mm equivalent to around 48mm - that's pretty close to the classic 50mm focal length beloved by many. It's also one of Sigma's 'Art' class lenses, meaning that you get a beautiful construction, as well as a fast f/1.4 aperture. You get fast shutter speeds in low light without needing to boost your ISO settings, but you also get a nice and tight depth of field. Sharpness is impressively good, even at the widest available aperture. Meanwhile, autofocusing is fast due to the rear-focusing mechanism that drives the smaller, rear elements of the lens via a ring-type ultrasonic system. Further good news is that the front element neither extends nor rotates during focusing.

Great-value option: Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM

Teeny tiny and extremely lightweight, this 'pancake' lens is less than an inch in length and only weighs 125g. Although f/2.8 isn't a super fast aperture, image quality is excellent and it's a charming little prime lens for travelling light. What's more, it's super cheap, too.

Superzoom: Tamron 16-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC PZD Macro

The Tamron stands out among superzoom lens thanks to its extra wide-angle coverage

Type: Zoom | Sensor size: APS-C | Focal length: 16-300mm | Maximum aperture: f/3.5-5.6 | Image stabilizer: Yes | Weather seals: Yes | Minimum focus distance: 0.39m | Filter size: 67mm | Dimensions: 75 x 100mm | Weight: 540g

Wider maximum viewing angle

Extra-large zoom range

Image quality is a little compromised

Sharpness drops off at long end

The only proprietary 'superzoom' lens available for Canon APS-C DSLRs is the EF-S 18-200mm, which is over a decade old and features a basic autofocus system which makes it somewhat disappointing. An alternative is this very appealing Tamron lens, not least because it starts at a wider 16mm, compared to the usual 18mm. You might think that a couple of millimeters doesn't sound like much, but in practice, that extra wide-angle potential is very noticeable. At the other end of the range, the 300mm far outstrips the Canon. The only major downside here is that - like most superzoom lenses - sharpness isn't the best at the long end of the zoom, while barrel distortion is fairly pronounced at the short end. There's always a compromise to be made with superzoom lenses, but if you only want to carry one optic - this is a great choice.

Great-value option: Tamron 18-200mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC

Remarkably compact and lightweight for a superzoom, the new edition of Tamron’s 18-200mm makes an excellent all-in-one ‘travel lens’, and is unbeatable value at the price.

Portrait prime: Tamron SP 45mm f/1.8 Di VC USD

A very sharp lens with attractive background blur

Type: Prime | Sensor size: Full-Frame | Focal length: 45mm | Maximum aperture: f/1.8 | Image stabilizer: Yes | Weather seals: Yes | Minimum focus distance: 0.29m | Filter size: 67mm | Dimensions: 80 x 92mm | Weight: 540g

Fast aperture with OS

Premium build and image quality

Can’t quite match f/1.4 lenses

Expensive to buy

If you're after a budget option, then this likely won't appeal. However, for the extra cash you get a lens which is very nicely made and boasts an optical stabilizer that you won't find in either of Canon's proprietary Canon lenses, along with most others from the likes of brands such as Sigma. It's a full-frame compatible lens, but if you use it on your APS-C camera, you'll get an effective focal length of 72mm, making it a perfect choice for portraiture. If this is your favored subject, bokeh will be important to you - and it's here where the Tamron comes into its own. Defocused areas have a beautifully smooth and creamy appearance, while the in-focus areas are impressively sharp.

Great-value option: Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM

A lens like this is a classic "second" lens once you've decided to add to your kit lens. The STM (stepping motor) edition of Canon's traditional EF 50mm f/1.8 lens features much better build quality than its predecessor. You get a metal rather than a plastic mounting plate, along with a more well-rounded aperture thanks to seven diaphragm blades instead of give. There's also a more refined autofocus system. Image quality is pretty close to the more upmarket 50mm f/1.4 lens, making the f/1.8 option great for budget-seekers.

Macro prime: Tamron SP 90mm f/2.8 Di VC USD Macro

Designed for full-frame, but a flawless performer for APS-C

Type: Prime | Sensor size: Full-frame | Focal length: 90mm | Maximum aperture: f/2.8 | Image stabilizer: Yes | Weather seals: Yes | Minimum focus distance: 0.3m | Filter size: 62mm | Dimensions: 79 x 117mm | Weight: 610g

Hybrid optical stabilization

Top-grade construction

Pricier than some competing lenses

No lens pouch or soft case supplied

Following on from a preceding Tamron 90mm macro lens of the same name, the latest version has higher-grade glass, dual nano-structure coatings, improvements to the weather sealing, plus a fluorine coating on the front elements. The biggest improvement comes in the form of a redesigned autofocus system which has been specifically optimized for close-up shooting, plus a new 'hybrid' optical stabilizer that has been designed for counteracting axial shift (that's up-down or side-to-side movement) as well as the usual angular vibration (aka wobble). It's fairly similar to Canon's flagship EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS lens, but our tests reveal that the Tamronh as the edge for image quality, plus it has the bonus of being less expensive, too.

Great-value option: Sigma 105mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro

Lacking the hybrid stabilization system and the weather-sealing of the Tamron, this Sigma never-the-less has excellent handling and great image quality.

Budget telephoto zoom: Tamron SP 70-300mm f/4-5.6 Di VC USD

Tamron strikes again, winning out in the budget telephoto zoom category

Type: Zoom | Sensor size: Full-frame | Focal length: 70-300mm | Maximum aperture: f/4-5.6 | Image stabilizer: Yes | Weather seals: No | Minimum focus distance: 1.5m | Filter size: 62mm | Dimensions: 82 x 143mm | Weight: 765g

Effective optical stabilizer

Good build quality

Typically ‘slow’ aperture rating

Drop in sharpness at long end

If you're in need of a telephoto zoom, it can make a lot of sense to buy a full-frame compatible optic. They tend to be relatively lightweight and compact, but you'll be getting the best image quality from the centre of the frame when you're using it with your smaller, APS-C image sensor. If you should decide in the future to upgrade to a full-frame body, it'll be one fewer lens you need to ditch too. This Tamron is a fine example of its kind. Build quality is excellent - it includes weather seals for shooting in inclement weather. Meanwhile, image quality is very impressive. Extra bonus points include fast and quiet ring-type ultrasonic autofocus with manual override, plus an effective image stabilizer. Throughout the zoom range you'll notice sharpness and contrast very good, but it does drop off a little bit at the 300mm end of the lens.

Great-value option: Canon EF-S 55-250mm f/4-5.6 IS STM

For a telephoto zoom lens, this Canon optic designed especially for APS-C cameras is happily compact and lightweight. Some of the weight saving comes from it having a plastic, rather than metal mounting plate, but that's not too bad a compromise to make for the price. As we've seen with other STM lens, the stepping motor autofocus system works well for stills and movie recording. Throughout the zoom range sharpness is good - even when shooting at the widest aperture - while the image stabilizer gives you about three stops.

Fast telephoto zoom: Canon EF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM

The aperture rating is modest but all-round performance is superb

Type: Zoom | Sensor size: Full-frame | Focal length: 70-200mm | Maximum aperture: f/4 | Image stabilizer: Yes | Weather seals: Yes | Minimum focus distance: 1.2m | Filter size: 67mm | Dimensions: 76 x 172mm | Weight: 760g

Excellent build and image quality

Relatively lightweight

A stop slower than f/2.8 tele zooms

Tripod collar is an optional extra

The problem with 'fast' telephoto zooms, such as the typical 70-200mm f/2.8 lens favored by pros, is that they're big and heavy. Placing these on the front of a fairlyy small camera like the EOS Rebel SL3 / 250D or even the EOS 90D leads to a hefty imbalance. As a compromise, you could go for a lens like this, which is an f/stop slower but offers a constant f/4 throughout the zoom range. There's also all the bonuses that an "L-series" offers, including weather sealing and optical excellence. All of this in a package which is around half the weight of most 70-200mm f/2.8 zooms. On top of all that, sharpness and contrast are superb, while the ring-type ultrasonic autofocus system is super speedy.

Great-value option: Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM

A great bargain buy, the Sigma has the faster, often favored f/2.8 aperture rating and is a very good performer, although it lacks weather seals.

Super-telephoto zoom: Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | C

Humongous telephoto reach, but not too physically enormous

Type: Zoom | Sensor size: Full-frame | Focal length: 150-600mm | Maximum aperture: f/f/5-6.3 | Image stabilizer: Yes | Weather seals: Yes | Minimum focus distance: 0.28m | Filter size: 95mm | Dimensions: 105 x 260mm | Weight: 1,930g

Incredible reach on an APS-C camera

Advanced features and spec

Not as robust as the ‘Sport’ version

Only has a weather-sealed mount

Despite the fact that this lens delivers a ridiculous long effective focal length of 960mm at its longest end of its zoom range when used with an APS-C format body, it's surprisingly not too much of a monster. Coming in at less than 2kg, it's the ideal option for wildlife photographers - indeed it's almost a kilogram lighter than Sigma's 150-600mm Sport lens. You get many of the same features as its bigger sibling, including dual, switchable autofocus modes, dual-mode stabilization and a dual-position autofocus range limiter. You also get the same zoom lock mechanism which lets you lock the lens at any marked (numbered) position. As for performance, that's great too with fantastic autofocus speeds, stabilisation and sharpness. Handling is also great, too.

Great-value option: Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | C

The maximum focal length is comparatively modest but Sigma’s Contemporary class super-telephoto zoom is nicely compact and lightweight, making prolonged handheld shooting less of a strain.