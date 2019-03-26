Apple News Plus: magazine list, cost, and release date

Update: The Apple News Plus magazine list is below, and we found 271 newspapers and magazine in the new app, meaning you can expect more publications soon to meet that 'more than 300' promise.
Apple News Plus is bringing magazines into the fold, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook during today's Apple TV Plus keynote, giving you access to over 300 high-quality digital magazines and premium newspapers in the Apple News app.
It launched on Monday, March 25 in the US and Canada, and while Apple's fancy, curated RSS news reader will remain free, the digital magazines and newspapers will cost money – luckily just one flat fee for access to all of the premium content.
Launching with iOS 12.2, Apple News Plus builds on the success of Apple News, which is already the No. 1 news app in the world, according to Cook. He cited its unique features like hand-picked stories, saying "it's critical that it's trusted."
The new magazine portion of the app take cues from Texture service, a small digital magazine subscription service Apple bought last year. It was called 'the Netflix of Magazine' and that seems to be what Apple is doing here in the News Plus app.
The addition of magazines is one of many services Apple has announced today. It's also releasing an Apple Credit Card, Apple Arcade bundled game app service, and Apple TV Plus.
Apple News Plus magazine list
We downloaded iOS 12.2 and scoured the Apple News Plus magazine list twice (first by category and then by A-M and N-Z) to determine which magazines and newspapers were part of launch day. So far, we've found 271 titles. We've listed them below and weeded out duplicates in Apple's various categories – there are several similarities in food and health, for example, so we chose one for each. Some Canadian publications are repeated at the very end to give you an idea of region-focused mags.
Women/Men's Lifestyle
- O, The Oprah Magazine
- Real Simple
- Martha Stewart Living
- Cosmopolitan
- Better Homes & Gardens
- Good Housekeeping
- Essence
- Town & Country
- Out
- Chatelaine
- In the Moment
- Woman's World
- Women's Day
- Working Mother
- Heed Magazine
- First for Women
- GQ
- Esquire
- Men's Health
- Men's Journal
- Maxim
Entertainment
- Rolling Stone
- People
- People en Espanol
- Entertainment Weekly
- The Hollywood Reporter
- Us Weekly
- W Magazine
- OK!
- STAR
- In Touch Weekly
- Life & Style Weekly
- Closer Weekly
- ABC Soaps In Depth
- CBS Soaps In Depth
- Total Film
- SFX
- Metal Hammer
- Classic Rock
- Billboard
News & Politics/Business & Finance
- Time
- Newsweek
- The New Yorker
- New York Magazine
- Vanity Fair
- The Atlantic
- Bloomberg Businessweek
- National Review
- Mother Jones
- Reader's Digest
- The Week
- The New Republic
- Fast Company
- Fortune
- Money
- Inc. Magazine
- Forbes
- Entrepreneur
- ADWEEK
Science & Tech
- Wired
- National Geographic
- Popular Science
- Scientific American
- Popular Mechanics
- Macworld
- PCMag
- PCWorld
- BCC Sky at Night
- CNET
- Make:
- History
- ID Magazine
- T3
- All About Space
- How it Works
- MacLife
- MacFormat
- Linux Format
Travel & Regional
- Travel + Leisure
- Condé Nast Traveler
- National Geographic Traveler
- Texas Monthly
- Southern Living
- Alta Magazine
- AirBnB Magazine
- Midwest Living
- Country Living
- Reminisce
- The Walrus
- Toronto Life
- Ottawa
- Zoomer
- Cowboys & Indians
- Sunset
- Afar
- American History
- Cruising World
- All About History
- Who Do You Think You Are
Sports
- Sports Illustrated
- ESPN
Runner's World
- Bicycle
- Golf Digest
- Golf
- Bike Radar
- Canadian Running
- Canadian Cycling
- Triathlon
- Bike
- Tennis
- SKI
- Surfer
- Golf Tips
- FourFourTwo
- Sailing World
- 220 Triathlon
Outdoors
- Outside
- BBC Wildlife Magazine
- Yachting
- Field & Stream
- Outdoor Photography
- Outdoor Life
- Backpacker Magazine
- Boating
- Marlin
- Deer & Deer Hunting
- Salt Water Sportsman
- Cruising World
- Sailing World
- Sport Fishing
- Mountain Biking UK
- Gripped
Cars
- Car and Driver
- Road & Trucks
- Racer Magazine
- Hot Rod
- Motortrend
- Automobile
- TruckTrend
- Motorcyclist
- Cycle World
- Road Track
Health
- Prevention
- Health.com
- Shape
- Women's Health
- Oxygen
- Yoga Journal
- Natural Danny Seo
- Diabetic Living
- Diabetes Self Management
Style & Beauty
- Vogue
- Elle
- InStyle
- Bazaar
- Marie Claire
- Allure
- Brides
- Weddingbells
- Fashion
- Ebony
Hobbies
- Flying
- Wood
- Popular Woodworking
- Edge
- Xbox 360 Magazine
- PlayStation Magazine
- Sound & Vision
- Stereophile
- Sky & Telescope
- Family Tree
- Web Designer
- Total Guitar
- Retro Gamer
- PhotoPlus
- PC Gamer
- Net Magazine
- N-Photo
- Guitarist
- ImagineFX
- Guitar World
- Guitar Player
- Future Music
- Digital Camera World
- Digital Photographer
- 3D World
- 3D Artist
- Computer Arts
- Computer Music
Kids & Parents
- Parents
- Family Circle
- Parents Latina
- Today's Parent
- Sports Illustrated for Kids
- National Geographic Kids
- National Geographic Little Kids
- Cricket Magazine
- Girls' Life
- Boys' Life
- J-14
- Girls' World
- Animal Tales
- Faces Magazine
- Ask Magazine
- Cobblestone Magazine
- Babybug Magazine
- Click Magazine
- Ladybug Magazine
- Muse Magazine
- Spider Magazine
Food
- Bon Appétit
- Food & Wine
- Eating Well
- Food Network Magazine
- Rachael Ray Everyday
- Allrecipes
- The Pioneer Woman Magazine
- Taste of Home
- Saveur
- Clean Eating
- Wine Enthusiast
- Gluten-Free Living
Home & Garden
- Architectural Digest
- This Old House
- Elle Decor
- Garden & Gun
- House Beautiful
- HGTV Magazine
- Veranda
- Traditional Home
- The Family Handyman
- Luxe Interiors + Design
- Country Gardens
- Do-It-Yourself Magazine
- Birds and Blooms
- Successful Farming
- Consumer Reports
- House & Home
- The Magnolia Journal
- Domino
- BBC Countryfile Magazine
- BBC Gardeners' World Magazine
- Period Living
- Real Homes
- Gardens Illustrated
- Home & Antiques
- Dwell
Select newspapers
- The Los Angeles Times
- The Wall Street Journal
- The Star (Canadian newspaper)
Premium Digital Subscriptions
- The Skimm
- The Highlight by Vox
- Vulture
- Grub Street
- The Cut
- TechCrunch
Canadian newspaper and magazines
- Our Canada
- 5-15 (5 ingredients in 15 minutes)
- Sélection
- Running
- The Walrus
- Hello
- Ricardo
- L'actualité
- Véro
- Moi Parent
- Mieux Etre
- Today's Parent
- Maclean's
- Hockey News
- Je Cuisine
Publications like National Geographic were demoed to have Live Covers, or animated photos of what's usually on magazine covers. It's a preview of the interactive nature of the platform. There's potential here for a lot of fun, moving magazine parts.
The National Geographic cover was followed by a table of contents (clicking on article titles whisked you to a specific page), and then to photo-filled articles. It's filled with text and infographics, and looks rather smooth when scrolling through the pages.
Apple News Plus cost and how it works
Apple News Plus is about personalization, yet your privacy will remain intact – meaning advertisers can't track you. That was the first perk Apple touted (and it's championing privacy more and more in its product announcements). The all-you-can-read aspect was the next highlight. You're not going to have to pay for the 300 magazines individually.
"I love the feeling of being at the newsstand," said Cook at Apple's keynote, noting that you're usually only able to buy one or two publications. Apple News Plus changes up the usual limitation with an all-read-you-read plan.
The basic version of the news app will remain free, however, there'll be a News Plus tab that consists of magazine like Rolling Stone, Popular Science, Vogue and Outside. Like the old Apple News app, Apple News Plus magazines will be curated for human editors and then personalized to you from your device.
New issues and featured articles will help you break out news content you'll want to read. Think of it as the hit single of a record. It'll let you bypass cover stories to find articles deep inside a magazine that are of interest to you.
Premium digital subscriptions like Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, Wired and National Geographic are included in Apple News Plus, and this means there's a fee of $9.99 a month. Yes, you'll have to pay for written content (and actually support journalism), but all of the subscriptions would cost you over $8,000 a year.
The value of Apple News Plus went up when Cook mentioned that, at no extra charge, it's available to an entire family through Family Sharing. Each person in your family gets full access to the entire catalogue on their devices and has their own personalization preferences. In this way, Apple News Plus takes cues from Apple Music. It's also free for the first month.
Apple News Plus release date
Apple News Plus is now available with the iOS 12.2 update, since it launched on March 25. So far, though, it's limited to the US and Canada (in English and French), with 30 Canadian magazines and newspapers (we've named 27 of the 30 so far). Next up will be Australia and the UK later in 2019.
Apple promises this will be the best mobile magazine experience ever. With the prevalence of 'fake news' and bots, that's a tall, but nobile order.
