AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation specs and prices spill out after a retail leak

We got a hearty helping of information about AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation processors at the start of the year, but all has been quiet for a while. Thankfully, this long silence has been broken by a massive retail leak that may have spelled out the entire Ryzen 3000 lineup.

It appears Ryzen 3rd Generation will include many new additions and an overall increase in core counts – if Bigzam’s recently published product catalog is to be believed.

At the head of the family is a new Ryzen 9 3850X processor equipped with 16 cores and 32 threads, with clock speeds ranging between 4.3GHz and 5.1GHz. Just below that is a very similar Ryzen 9 3800X that will supposedly feature the same number of cores and threads, but clocks in at a slower 3.9GHz base and 4.7GHz boost speed.

Ryzen 2nd Generation skipped over including a Ryzen 7 2800X to replace the Ryzen 7 1800X , so it appears AMD is making up for lost time by introducing a new flagship processor with twice the number of CPU cores.

The Ryzen 7 3700X will also apparently get a bump up in cores with a total of 12 alongside 24 threads. Comparatively, the Ryzen 7 2700X only featured eight cores and 16 threads.

It’s only until we get to the Ryzen 5 3600X do we see a more traditional eight-core, 16-thread processor, which again is a spec bump from the hexa-core Ryzen 5 2600X . Interestingly, the Ryzen 5 3600 is also rumored to get a G-series variant, which will purportedly feature integrated Navi graphics.

The Ryzen 5 3600G and Ryzen 3 3300G appear to be follow-ups to AMD's previous-generation APUs – the Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G – that included discrete-class, integrated Vega graphics. There’s isn’t any mention of whether the GPUs built into these chips will also be 7nm, like the AMD Radeon VII, but we’re hoping they will be.

Kingly sum

Lastly, we come to pricing, which seems to be a bit high compared to the cost of Ryzen 2nd Generation processors. For example, the Ryzen 7 3700X will supposedly run for approximately $370 (about £280 / AU$520), whereas the Ryzen 7 2700X costs only $329 / £329 / AU$509.

Of course, these are price conversions from Singaporean dollars, and there’s no way to tell if Bizgram has listed these CPUs above their usual market rate. Earlier this month, Adored TV listed prices that seem to be more in line with what we would typically expect from AMD, but there’s also no way to be sure any of this information is legitimate.

We’re going to take these retail listings with a healthy dose of skepticism. We’ll keep you up to date with all of the latest information legitimizing or disproving this report as we hear it.

