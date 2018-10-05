Adobe launches Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2019

Adobe has launched new versions of its mid-range media editing apps Photoshop Elements (for images) and Premiere Elements (for video).

Both apps have new, more streamlined interfaces to help you get started quickly, performance enhancements for faster editing, and new Guided Edits, which show you how to achieve a particular effect one step at a time.

Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements are sold as one-off purchases rather than subscriptions – unlike Photoshop CC and Elements CC, which are included in Adobe's Creative Cloud package. If you're on a tighter budget check out our guide to the best free photo editors, which won't cost you a penny.

Photoshop Elements 2019

One of the biggest changes for Photoshop Elements 2019 is improved collage creation, with new templates specially designed to make collections of photos look their best on social media.

Adobe has introduced a host of new Guided Edits to help you achieve particular effects. There are now 53 guides available, each of which works like a wizard, holding your hand as you learn how to create the look on your own.

Two particularly fun additions are multi-photo text, which lets you insert a different picture behind each letter in a word, and a selective tool that lets you turn a specific part of your image into a sketch.

There's support for importing and editing HEIF images too, so you don't need to download a separate third-party app.

Premiere Elements 2019

On the video editing front, Adobe Premiere Elements 2019 introduces a redesigned Quick Edit mode for everyday tasks like trimming clips, applying titles and adding music using a simplified timeline.

Automatic face detection identifies people in your clips, enabling you to zoom in so they're front and center, and Smart Trim finds the best, most action-packed parts of videos automatically, cutting away anything that might be dull to watch.

Adobe Premiere Elements 2019 can remix backing audio to match the length of your clips, and the app now includes over 50 musical scores to choose from.

If you've been thinking about upgrading from a free video editor to a premium package, Premiere Elements 2019 offers a gentle introduction to advanced techniques that won't take weeks to master.