2019 Hyundai A-League: how to watch the grand finals live online and on TV

The 14th season of the Hyundai A-League is about to wrap up, with the Grand Finals to be fought this Sunday, May 19, between Perth Glory and Sydney FC.

After 27 matches and the nail-biting excitement of the regular season, the two top teams made the finals after a very memorable semifinal weekend with 13 goals between them. But who will be crowned the A-League Champions this weekend?

Perth Glory have been on top of the ladder through the regular 2018-19 season, losing only three games along the way, scoring 56 goals and conceding just 23. That’s more goals scored and the least conceded than any other team this season.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, were eight points away from Perth Glory, but an impressive 6-1 win over Melbourne Victory got them a spot in the finals.

The Grand Finals kick off at 6:30pm AEST (4:30pm AWST) at Optus Stadium in Perth. And in case you aren’t able to make it there in person, here’s how you can catch the match live on TV and online.

Watch the 2019 Hyundai A-League Grand Final on TV

The only way you could watch the regular A-League season on free-to-air TV in Australia was on Network Ten’s 10Bold, but that was just a single Saturday night match a week. However, the Grand Final will be broadcast live and free on 10Bold.

In case you happen to be on the move or away from a telly, you’ll be able to stream it online for free on TenPlay. This streaming platform is available on desktop, Android and iOS, with apps available on Apple TV, Telstra TV, FreeviewPlus, Xbox One, Fetch TV and select Sony smart TVs.

If you have a Foxtel subscription, or plan on getting one, the Grand Final will be broadcast live on Fox Sports channel 505.

Live stream the 2019 Hyundai A-League Grand Final

There are a couple of ways to watch the match live online.

Kayo Sports | 14-day free trial, then $25/m Kayo's Basic plan lets you stream over 50 sports across two devices simultaneously, with no lock-in contract. If you decide you want to stream to more devices at a later date, you can upgrade to the Premium package for an additional $10 per month.View Deal

Foxtel Now | 10-day free trial, then $40/m limited time offer Foxtel also has a streaming service which will give you access to Fox Sports channel 505. However, you will need to get the basic Essentials Pack first for $25 a month and then add the Sports Pack for $29. However, for a limited time, you can save some dosh and get the Sports Pack for a total of only $40 a month for the first six months of your subscription. After that, it will revert back to $54.View Deal

Watch A-League with Telstra

Telstra offers its customers a way to sign up for a Foxtel subscription for less. The Entertainment and Sports pack will set you back just $29 a month and offers the same broadcast as Kayo and Fox Sports.

Telstra has also partnered with Kayo Sports to offer its existing customers an easier way to pay off their bills in one go. Kayo Sports subscriptions can now be added to your Telstra bill and, if you haven’t already signed up, then you can do so now and take advantage of the two-week free trial offered by the streaming platform.

Alternatively, you can download the My Football Live app which is free to download. Telstra customers can watch live matches via the Telstra Live Pass (a data-free inclusion available to the telco’s mobile customers), but non-Telstra customers will need to purchase a $4.99 weekly Live Pass subscription ($17/month or $100/year).