How to print from your iPhone

Paper is passé and printouts are old hat, but sometimes you just have to have a hard copy of something. You can view websites and read books on your iPhone – particularly on the huge screen of the iPhone 6S Plus – and you can share all kinds of files with colleagues and friends; but if you're delivering a presentation, for example, you might also want to hand out notes on paper, or you might want to print out a poster to put on the wall.

The simple solution is a built-in feature called AirPrint, which enables you to print directly from your iPhone or other iOS device to a compatible wireless printer.

Except for the very cheapest models, a wide range of home printers are AirPrint-compatible, where you can also read more about how it all works. AirPrint is built into iOS, so you don't need any extra software or apps in order to print, though some printer manufacturers also have free iOS apps that you can use to select advanced printer settings from your iPhone or iPad.

To use AirPrint, you simply set up your printer on the same Wi-Fi network as your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, and use the Print option available in iOS apps, including Photos, Safari, Mail and most third-party apps you install.

Your iPhone or iPad will automatically detect the printer on your network and connect to it in order to print. What's more, multi-page documents are printed with the last page delivered first, so the final stack of paper is in the right order for you to pick up and take away.

Not AirPrint compatible?

Even if your printer isn't AirPrint-compatible, there's a handy solution: install an app called Print n Share (£4.99 / $6.99). This will enable you to use any printer attached to your Mac or PC.

You'll need to install a free helper utility called WePrint on a Mac or PC, which then enables your iOS device to relay to any printer that's connected to the computer via USB or Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi.

You can even print remotely via 3G/4G, so your document is ready and waiting for you to pick up on your printer when you get home.

Printing from some apps isn't as straightforward with Print n Share as it is with AirPrint: from Pages, for example, you first need to use Open With to send the file you want to print to Print n Share. Once it's set up, though, Print n Share offers other useful features, including the ability to zip and unzip files and support for cloud storage services such as Dropbox and Google Drive.

At the price, it's worth adding to your armoury as an adjunct to AirPrint!