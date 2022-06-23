England vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch 3rd Test cricket online from anywhere

A year after flat-out refusing to engage with the Kiwis, England go and do that. Jonny Bairstow clubbed home 136 from 92 and came within a whisker of toppling a 120-year-old English Test record, while Ben Stokes just kept aiming for the top tier to guarantee a series victory with one Test to spare. Heavy-metal cricket, fantasy cricket, call it what you like. It was irresponsible, and when it goes wrong it’ll go spectacularly wrong, but it was also one of the most memorable Test matches ever. Follow our guide as we explain how to live stream England vs New Zealand and watch the series-closing 3rd Test from anywhere.

But before England fans get too carried away, a few caveats. New Zealand were without Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson got injured, Tim Southee had a stinker, and how differently things may have turned out if the Blackcaps had maintained their focus on that momentum-shifting fourth day.

But that's not to take anything away from Bairstow, who channeled Brendon McCullum in rewriting the rules of how Test cricket is supposed to be played. The 225 fours and 24 sixes not only set a new record for the most boundaries in a single Test, but forced even the crustiest of traditionalists to consider the slightest possibility that the longest format of the game can learn something from the shortest.

The era of Stokes and McCullum is off to a stormer, and the only thing that's guaranteed is entertainment. Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable England vs New Zealand 3rd Test live stream and watch every session online from wherever you are.

