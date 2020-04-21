Best secret iMessage effects and how to become an expert user

Secret messages in iMessage are back in a big way . Remember the first time you messaged ‘Congratulations’ and your screen exploded in confetti?

That still works – and more have been added to the lineup of texts that will produce some exciting visual effects within iMessager. Just remember that you’ll only get the effects over iMessage, which means Android users are out of luck.

But if you are using an iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer, you can send these fun messages to anyone within Apple’s ecosystem and your recipient will see the effects. Just remember to send the exact term and nothing else: the effect won’t go off if there’s more to the message.

They’re free, fun, and very situational – but everyone can use a text message little laser light show in their lives right now.

So what are your choices?

Congratulations:

The original secret iMessage is a classic. Text ‘congratulations’ and the recipient will get an effect that showers confetti from above. It’s a lovely effect for promotions, graduations, or sarcastic responses.

Happy New Year:

You might have stumbled on this one already: wish someone a ‘happy new year’ and the background will explode in a firework display. This exchange kicks in some haptic vibration in tune with the firework explosions, which is a nice touch – and a herald of sweet effects to come.

Happy Chinese New Year

Wishing someone a ‘happy Chinese new year’ will light the message up red and send sparklers in the background, which vibrates with some sensitivity. Lovely!

Pew pew

All due respect to the other messages, but this is the new king: type ‘pew pew’ to a friend/acquaintance/frenemy and the screen will put on its own laser lightshow, emanating from the ‘pew pew’ itself.

The colors are randomized, but you’ll feel like you're in a nightclub as you give the recipient a party in their texts.