The best Telstra mobile plans for November 2019

If you're on the hunt for a Telstra plan, you're probably already familiar with the carrier's strengths and weaknesses.

Impressive coverage can be worth the somewhat steeper price of entry on a Telstra contract, particularly if you're living in more remote regions, and premium inclusions such as Foxtel Now starter packs and Apple Music subscriptions definitely sweeten the deal alongside your brand new phone.

There's also the whole 5G thing, which may not be a big deal just yet but will be a huge selling point down the road.

We've scanned through all the plans, promos and specials that Telstra has to offer and picked out three of its best to suit different kinds of customers. Whether you're after the most affordable budget option, a spectacularly well-balanced plan or one with loads of data, we're here to help.

Editor's choice and best overall value

iPhone 11 128GB | 15GB data | Unlimited international talk & text | AU$103.29 pm If you're going to go with Telstra, then the telco's iPhone offerings are usually the most compelling, and there's no better value right now than with the iPhone 11 (it costs barely any extra each month to upgrade to the 128GB version, so it's worthwhile doing so). Although it's just 15GB, you can up this to 60GB for any given month for an extra AU$10 and you won't be charged for going over your limit anyway, your download speed will simply slow to 1.5Mbps. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,478.96

Best budget option

BYO Phone | 15GB data | No lock-in contract | AU$50 pm To be perfectly honest, Telstra's new lineup of plans are not very budget-friendly when paired with handsets. The best bet here is scoring yourself a sweet deal on a smartphone and then pair it with Telstra's 15GB Small plan. One of the main perks here is that there's no lock-in contract, you simply pay month-to-month, and if you need more data you can pay an extra $10 to bump up the plan to the 60GB option at any time. Total minimum cost is AU$50

Best big data plan

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G 512GB | 150GB data | AU$182.79 pm If you're going to go all out, you may as well go all out. The best way to make use of Telstra's dominant 5G coverage right now is with a phone that can actually handle it. On top of the larger 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, you'll be getting 150GB of data to play with and all the extra Telstra sports streaming services. Total cost over 24 months is AU$4,386.96

