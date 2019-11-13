The Black Friday TV deals have already started, with retailers slashing prices weeks before the sales weekend officially starts on November 29, which is set to run through Cyber Monday into early December too.

Whether you're looking for a state-of-the-art 8K QLED TV, or budget-friendly OLED to binge watch your favorite Netflix series on, there's sure to be a brilliant Black Friday TV price drop for you to take advantage of.

We've already seen a host of great Black Friday TV deals – including a number of Philips Ambilight TVs seeing half-price discounts and some notable price-cuts over at Best Buy in the US. But things are just warming up.

In the UK, EE has blown other deals out of the water by offering a free 43-inch Toshiba 4K TV when you buy a Samsung or Huawei handset, while a brilliant Currys deal sees the LG E9 65-inch OLED get a stunning £1000 price cut.

TV brands will start cutting the price on new sets to keep up sales momentum, while retailers will drop the RRP on older TVs before their 2020 replacements roll into the warehouse – and the winner is you, dear viewer.

With more and more retailers participating every year, you can expect to find Black Friday deals from the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more – and with all those deals to sift through, we'll be doing the hard work for you, scouring the web and updating this article with the best Black Friday TV deals we can find.

Should you upgrade your TV on Black Friday? We weigh up your options

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019? (Image credit: Shutterstock) Traditionally, Black Friday is the first Friday immediately after Thanksgiving in the US, when retailers begin the holiday shopping season. This means that Black Friday 2019 will officially start on November 29. Cyber Monday is the first Monday following Black Friday, and this year falls on December 2nd. As with past years, we're expecting the deals to start flooding in long before this, so it's a good idea to bookmark this page (along with our best Black Friday deals hub), and keep checking back throughout October and November.

Where can I find the best Black Friday TV deals?

Lots of different retailers will be participating in Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year. Some of the best deals will be found at Amazon, which typically stretch their sales window across the entire week preceding Black Friday.

If you're in the US, Walmart and Best Buy are usually great places to find Black Friday TV deals, while UK deal-hunters are best served by the likes of John Lewis, Argos, and Currys.

While many of these retailers will begin discounting their products throughout November, it's worth bearing in mind that discounts can change as the month progresses.

Over the years, we've found that many of the best value deals tend to appear later in the month, on more expensive products – like TVs – where retailers could still make a profit while knocking a hefty amount off the price. (Supermarket TVs are often cheap to start with, so make sure you are getting a good discount on the original RRP.)

In the meantime, make sure you check out our round up of the best cheap TV sales and 4K TV deals – there are already some great bargains to be had.

Black Friday TV deals: what to expect

TVs are notorious for getting heavy discounts around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and there's usually something for everyone – whether you're looking for top-end Samsung QLED or a wallet-friendly 4K display.

It's not unusual to see discounts on LG's OLED range, and with OLED technology dropping in price every year, you could be looking at a real bargain come Black Friday.

You shouldn't discount LED TV's though; slightly cheaper than QLED and OLED models, you can get a 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV for less than $900 in some cases.

Go even further down the rabbit hole of budget TVs, and you might even find sub-$100 prices for Full HD 40-inch sets, as we saw in 2018 – even if the quality doesn't match 4K sets, these bargain TVs could make a fantastic addition to your kitchen or bedroom.

What's the best TV you can buy right now?

The best Black Friday TV deals so far (US)

Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: $799 $477 at Walmart

Last year's UN65NU6900 gets a 40% price cut, with over $300 in savings on the mid-range LED TV from Samsung. For that money you get 4K resolution, basic HDR, and two HDMI ports for connecting soundbars or game consoles.

Hisense 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: $428 $279 at Walmart

If you're looking for a feature-rich mid-size TV then look no further than the Hisense 58-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $279. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to browse movies, find shows, adjust the volume, and more.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV: $1,199.99 $697.99 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $500 on the Samsung 55-inch 4K smart TV. The QLED TV delivers a premium picture experience with Quantum Dot technology which results in bright, bold colors with over a billion different shades.

Element 40-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $248 $179.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, the Element 40-inch smart TV is on sale for just $159.99. The UHD TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $6,49.99 $478 at Walmart

Get the LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale at Walmart for $478. The smart TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices using just your voice.

TCL 6-Series 55-inch 4K LED TV with Roku $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

If you want a 4K LED smart TV, you won't find a better one for this price – coming with Dolby Vision and stunning HDR, this is a great deal from Best Buy.View Deal

Best Buy Magnolia Anniversary Sale with Black Friday price matching

See Best Buy's deals on TVs with immediate discounts now and price matching to any lower prices between now and December 1.View Deal

Hisense 55H8F 55in 4K TV with Android $500 $400

This fantastic deal sees $100 slashed from the price of this Android-powered 4K TV from Hisense, which comes with a voice remote so you can control playback totally hands-free.View Deal

The best Black Friday TV deals so far (UK)

LG E9 65-inch OLED TV: £3,499 £2,499 at Currys

LG's 'floating' glass display goes under the knife, with this £1000 saving at Currys. It has the same panel and processor as the C9, but its uniquely gorgeous design is now available for less. For home deliveries you can get another £200 off too.View Deal

Hisense H43B7100UK 43-Inch 4K Smart TV: £399 £249 at Amazon

If you need a 4K smart TV and you don't want to blow all your money on an expensive set, look no further than this 43-inch Hisense display. With a price cut of £150, this is a fantastic deal from Amazon ahead of its Black Friday sales.View Deal

Hisense H50B7100 2019 50-inch 4K TV: now £299 at John Lewis

A 2019 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV with DTS Studio Sound for under £300? That's a good deal. This Hisense TV also comes with easy Bluetooth connection support, freeing your living room of wires while supporting that soundbar you can pick up with the cash you've saved here. Plus you're covered by John Lewis & Partners' 5-year guarantee!

Philips 43PUS6754 43-inch Ambilight 4K TV: now £399 at Currys

Costing closer to £500 when it launched earlier this year, this 43-inch Ambilight TV deal is certainly eye-catching at £399 today. Ambilight screens shine coloured light onto nearby surfaces to match what's happening on screen for a unique cinematic experience.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD49XG7093 49-inch 4K TV ow £525 at John Lewis

Sony Bravias TV are one of the leading brands in the world of 4K visuals and this is a popular 2019 model. You'll pay a little more for Bravias, but the step in quality is there to see. Also, John Lewis has thrown in a five-year guarantee on this TV deal, which makes the extra cash work harder for you.

View Deal

Philips 7304 Performance Series 4K HDR TV £850 £429 at Amazon

This 43-inch TV packs in HR10+ and Dolby Vision, as well as Philips' enthralling Ambilight technology. Dolby Atmos audio is bundled in too, though the set's 20W speakers may feel a bit underpowered by themselves. DEAL ENDED.View Deal

Samsung UE50RU7100KXXU 50" Smart 4K TV £469 £399 at BT.com

On it's own, a £70 saving on a Samsung 4K LED TV is great – however, with a free JBL soundbar thrown in, you're actually saving a whopping £220 on your new home cinema setup. DEAL ENDED.

LG B9 55-inch OLED TV £1,599 £1,299 at Richer Sounds

The cheapest OLED in LG's 2019 TV range, this 55-inch set still improves on last year's B8 with 40W speakers and the same a7 Gen 2 Intelligent processor of its higher-end siblings. DEAL ENDED.View Deal

The best Black Friday TV deals from 2018 (US)

Samsung Q8F 4K QLED 55-inch TV: $1,899.99 now $1,499.99

If you were in the market for a 4K QLED TV on Cyber Monday, this was a top deal. $400 off the list price, and in exchange you get a sizable 55-inch display and a heap of features inside.View Deal

Toshiba 55-inch 4K HDR Fire TV: $479.99 now $349.99

This 55-inch 4K HDR TV combines an Ultra-HD resolution with Amazon's Fire TV smart platform. With built-in Alexa, this TV can help control your smart home and find you something to watch, all using the power of your voice. It's a TV for the 21st Century, and Best Buy was the official bricks-and-mortar retailer for the range.View Deal

TCL 65-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV $999.99 $498 at Walmart

Big-screen TVs from Walmart are always a popular category during Black Friday, and this TCL 65-inch TV received a massive 50% discount. We should see similar deals for this year's sale, and fresh discounts on newer model 4K TVs.

Sony 77-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Bravia OLED TV: $17,998 now $7,998

The Sony Bravia XBR77A1E may as well be the ultimate 4K OLED TV with a mammoth 77-inch panel and the best image quality in the industry. Unfortunately, this 4K OLED TV often comes at an unreal price, but this $10,000 discount made it a more approachable purchase.View Deal

The best Black Friday TV deals from 2018 (UK)

LG 75-inch 4K HDR LED TV £1,799 £999 at Currys

An unbelievable price drop on this 75-inch LG television, in Currys Black Tag 2018 sales. You didn't get an OLED display for this price – see the set below for that – but it was still getting a truly high-end television for almost half the price. LG's webOS smart platform is one of the best out there, too.

View Deal

Toshiba 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV £2,299 £1,699 at AO.com

Toshiba's top-tier OLED smart TV, the X9863DB, saw one of the biggest savings with a whopping £600 off RRP for the 65-inch model. The offer's running until December 4, and may be the best we'll see for this particular set. View Deal

Sony Bravia 60-inch 4K Smart TV £1,099 £699 at AO.com Not quite half price, but this was still a whopping £400 price cut on Sony's XF83 LCD television. Carrying Sony's basic X1 processor, this is a mid-range avenue for 4K HDR pictures, with compatibility for HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma. View Deal

Samsung UE40NU7120 40-inch 4K TV £529 £349 on Amazon

This was a fantastic sale highlight, as one of the newer 2018 range of Samsung 4K HDR smart TVs. Amazon knocked £170 off, making it the best Black Friday 2018 price on a 40-inch TV of this quality.

How can I get the best Black Friday TV deals?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be stressful; after all, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of deals to sift through, and it can be difficult to know which deals are best for you.

So, it's worth doing your homework ahead of time – that means checking out the retailers you think you might buy from come November, and looking out for any artificially inflated prices.

Some retailers up price from August through to October to make their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals seem better than they actually are – and this is particularly prevalent with TV deals.

As much as you can, you should try to be flexible, too. Got your heart set on a Samsung UHD TV? Instead of memorizing the catalogue number, identify the features that really matter to you, so when you see a better deal on an LG UHD TV, you won't miss out on a fantastic discount.

It's also well worth bookmarking this page, as well as our main Black Friday deals page – we'll be scouring the web for the very best tech deals, sifting through all the rubbish ones so you don't have to.

What about Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday kicks off on the first Monday after Black Friday, falling on December 2 this year.

You'd be forgiven for thinking all the deals would be exhausted over Black Friday (which typically extends throughout November these days), but Cyber Monday is still a great time to save money on the tech you want.

We'd recommend going for the best Black Friday TV deals rather than waiting for Cyber Monday, but if you don't find what you're looking for, it's a great time to find discounted TVs.

Essentially, any online store is worth keeping an eye on over Cyber Monday; after all, it's a sales event dedicated to online shopping.

Amazon is always a good place to find Cyber Monday deals, even though it's more focused on its own Prime Day sales these days.

If you're in the US, Walmart and Best Buy go all out over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while UK buyers should keep an eye on retailers like Currys, Argos, and John Lewis.