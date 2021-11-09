Best Google Pixel 6 cases: how to keep your new Android phone safe

The best Google Pixel 6 cases keep your shiny new phone looking just as good as it did the day you got it. While doing so, they can also look stylish and match your aesthetic perfectly.

Far from inexpensive, it's important to keep your Google Pixel 6 safe from the daily knocks and bumps that all too easily occur throughout the day. Our picks for the best Pixel 6 cases will help circumvent that.

We've looked through the many options currently out here and picked out 10 of the best Google Pixel 6 cases that will keep your phone safe.

We haven't had all of these Google Pixel 6 cases in our test labs yet, but based on expert opinions and knowledge of the most reputable brands available, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability and unique features. There's sure to be the ideal choice for you here.

(Image credit: Google)

1. Google Pixel 6 Case The official choice from Google TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Shock-absorbing case + Raised edges Reasons to avoid - Limited color options

The official Google Pixel 6 case is guaranteed to look pretty sleek on your phone. It has a dual-layer construction that's pretty good at shock absorption. Alongside that are raised edges that help protect your phone from any knocks or drops.

There's only a choice of three color schemes but the case has been built with 30% post-consumer recycled material so you have the peace of mind of knowing it's helping the planet a tiny bit.

(Image credit: Bellroy)

2. Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel 6 Another official option, with leather TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Premium leather + Sleek design Reasons to avoid - Not vegan-friendly

Made from premium gold-rated Leather Working Group tannery leather, the Bellroy Leather Case looks great. It wraps around the case well from edge to edge, feeling good when you hold it.

Rounded edges and a slim profile means it's far from noticeable but it looks good. It's only available in two colors and not exactly vegan friendly, but for everyone else, it adds a touch of class to your phone for a reasonable price.

(Image credit: Caseology)

3. Caseology Vault Proper protection TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Simple design + Military grade protection Reasons to avoid - Almost too simple looking

If you simply want a secure case and aren't worried about fashion statements, there's the Caseology Vault. It offers a simple and flexible design that remains rugged too. That's thanks to its military grade protection so this case will be fine with a few drops.

It has a rugged sandstone texture body and built-in grips so you can easily hold onto it without worrying about it sliding out of your grasp.

(Image credit: Spigen)

With a built-in kickstand, the Spigen Tough Armor case is more than just reliable protection for your phone. It's also convenient for those times when you want to watch something on it or present something to someone.

With a combination of TPU and polycarbonate, it offers plenty of protection from drops and scratches with foam technology that also provides an extra layer of shock resistance. Ideal for the clumsier phone owner.

(Image credit: Crave)

5. Crave Dual Guard The option for bold color lovers TODAY'S BEST DEALS AU $36.99 View at Amazon Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Reasons to buy + Plenty of color choices + Covers entire phone Reasons to avoid - Buttons won't be to everyone's taste

With plenty of color choices, the Crave Dual Guard is a good option for those looking to show off their tastes better. It has a fairly compact profile that's easy to grip on to with protection from drops and scratches covering the whole phone.

That means a switch to the tactile buttons included in the case which won't suit everyone, but do feel suitably tactile to tap.

(Image credit: Spigen)

6. Spigen Slim Armor Make your phone work as a wallet TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Slim design + Card holder Reasons to avoid - No wireless charging compatibility

You'll need to take the Spigen Slim Armor off for wireless charging but other than that, it's pretty useful. It offers dual layers of protection plus air cushion technology to keep you secure.

There's also an exterior card slot which holds up to two cards so you can use it as a form of wallet too. Covering all the bases, it's a shame you'll need to remove it for wireless charging but other than that, it's highly reliable.

(Image credit: Poetic Revolution)

7. Poetic Revolution Case A bulkier choice, but strong protection TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Rugged design + Built-in kickstand and screen protector Reasons to avoid - Bulky

Bulky but suitably protective, the Poetic Revolution Case offers military grade levels of protection and it shows. It's a rugged fit that won't suit everyone's needs or pockets but it does mean you won't have to worry about any damage.

It has extra raised lips and corners as well as a built-in screen protector so everything is safe. There's also a built-in kickstand too which proves ideal during downtime.

(Image credit: Sucnakp )

8. Sucnakp Case Strong grip TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Fits into style of phone well + Accurate cutouts Reasons to avoid - Bit bulky

The Sucnakp Case ensures it looks a lot like your Google Pixel 6 phone before you attached a case to it, proving ideal for those that want a similar style to before. It has easy to hold grips around the outside so you'll always be holding onto it firmly.

Alongside that is good quality shockproof protection courtesy of TPU material, plus there are accurate cutouts so it always looks the part.

(Image credit: Ghostek)

9. Ghostek Covert A ghostly design TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Clear case + Thin design Reasons to avoid - Could stain

Ideal if you prefer how your Google Pixel 6 looks naked, the Ghostek Covert is a clear case that gives you your original color. It has raised bumper edges that protect the screen and camera lens, along with shock absorbing protection.

An ultra thin design, it won't feel too awkward in your pocket either, with a non-slip hand grip further helping. As a clear case, it may stain over time but other than that, it looks pretty good.

(Image credit: Foluu)

10. Foluu Case Combine your wallet and your phone case TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Wallet as well as case + Comfortable material Reasons to avoid - Bulky

If you want a wallet as well as a case, the Foluu Case does it all. It offers room for three cards as well as some cash, all while protecting your phone. It uses premium synthetic soft canvas as well as flexible TPU material on the inside so there's plenty of protection.

It might be a little bulky but covering two tasks at once proves very useful.