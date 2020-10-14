You can save $200 on the Surface Book 3 on Prime Day at Best Buy

While we have some nitpicks with the Microsoft Surface Book 3, it's still a gorgeous device, packed with some serious hardware. And, with this Prime Day deal on Best Buy, you can get a tidy discount.

Right now, you can get the 13.5-inch Surface Book 3, packed with a 10th-generation Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $1,799. That seems steep, but this is a seriously premium device.

The Surface Book 3 is unique in that it has a removable keyboard, while simultaneously being one of the most stable screens when in laptop mode.

The laptop is also packed with the latest Ice Lake processors, which means you're getting both excellent horsepower and battery life. The keyboard deck also hides an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, so when it's plugged in you can get some light gaming or editing work done.

And, when in tablet mode, it becomes one of the most powerful tablets on the market right now – it's just a shame it doesn't come equipped with the wonderful Surface Pen.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5-inch: $1,999 $1,799 at Best Buy

Save $200. With Intel Core i7, 16GB of memory and 256GB SSD storage, the Surface Book 3 is a versatile device for creatives and professionals looking to keep things portable. That unique form factor and touchscreen display, on the other hand, are great for unwinding after a busy day of work.View Deal