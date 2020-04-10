XPS 13 price cut: the powerful Dell laptop is on sale for $1,299.99

We've rounded up Dell's best deals, which include price cuts on best-selling laptops, monitors, webcams, and more. Our top sale pick is the XPS 13 laptop that's on sale for $1,299.99. That's a $57.99 discount and the best price we've found for the powerful machine.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.3-inch Full HD display and packs 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10710U processor. The powerful laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 21 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $1,357.98 $1,299.99 at Dell

Shop more of Dell's best deals below that all qualify for free standard shipping. These offers are limited-time promotions, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Dell's best deals:

Dell laptop deals

Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop: $354.98 $279.99 at Dell

If you're looking for a budget laptop, the Inspiron 11 3000 is a fantastic option. On sale for just $279.99, the 2-in-1 laptop features an 11.6-inch touch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 7th Generation AMD A9-9420e processor.

Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 Laptop: $474.98 $399.99 at Dell

For a limited time, you can get the Inspiron 14 5000 on sale for $399.99. The 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U processor.

Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop: $654.98 $549.99 at Dell

Dell has the all-new Inspiron 5000 laptop on sale for $549.99. The 15.6-inch laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Mobile processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

New Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop: $704.98 $629.99 at Dell

Dell has the all-new Inspiron 5000 laptop on sale for $629.99. The 15.6-inch laptop features a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Dell monitor deals

Dell E1920H 19-inch Monitor: $99.99 $79.99 at Dell

If you're looking for a budget monitor to get the job done, the Dell E1920H is a fantastic option. On sale for just $79.99, the compact monitor features a 19-inch display and a 1366x768 resolution that's ideal for everyday tasks.

Dell SE2719H 27-inch Monitor: $259.99 $199.99 at Dell

For a limited time, you can get the Dell SE2719H monitor on sale for $199.99. The 27-inch Full HD monitor features a wide 178°/178° viewing angle so colors stay accurate and consistent from every angle.

Dell webcam deals

Logitech C270 HD Webcam: $39.99 at Dell

Get the best-selling Logitech C270 HD Webcam in stock at Dell for $39.99. The webcam allows you to call right away with the built-in feature and HD video calling is free, fast and easy for you and anyone you want to talk to.

Logitech C920s HD Pro Web Camera: $69.99 at Dell

The Logitech C920s Pro Webcam delivers full HD 1080p streaming for video and stereo audio, autofocus, and light correction for professional HD video calls with mic.

Dell keyboard and mouse deals

Dell Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: $49.99 at Dell

A great price if you're looking for a keyboard and mouse, you can get the Dell Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo on sale for $49.99. The wireless combo offers a compact size and chiclet keys and provides a comfortable design.

Dell Multi-Device Wireless Mouse: $59.99 $54.99 at Dell

Get the Dell wireless mouse on sale for $54.99. The sculpted mouse allows you to work seamlessly across your desktop, laptop, and 2-in-1 devices.

Dell printer deals

Epson Expression Premium XP-6100 Printer: $149.99 $79.99 at Dell

A fantastic deal, the Epson Expression Premium printer is on sale for just $79.99. The multifunctional wireless printer delivers superior photo quality and features hands-free, voice-activated printing for an array of jobs.

Canon PIXMA MG3620 All-In-One Printer: $90.99 at Dell

The Canon Pixma all-in-one printer is in stock at Del for $90.99. You can easily print and scan photos and documents directly from your mobile devices and even print from any Apple device with AirPrint, and from Android devices with Mopria and Google Cloud Print.

