Xbox Series S stock is back at Best Buy, but it's only available for store pickup

Xbox Series S stock is back at Best Buy for $299.99, but you'll need to head to your local store to pick it up as online delivery isn't available.

Microsoft’s more affordable Xbox continues to be snapped up by eager consumers, as Xbox Series S stock continues to be difficult to find in the US, as well as the more expensive and powerful Xbox Series X.

If you've been searching for the smaller Xbox Series S, though, this is a great chance to finally snag the console. You can even get it before Christmas, if a store near you has stock.

The Xbox Series S continues to be popular throughout 2020, and as more enticing titles come to Xbox like Halo Infinite, it's sure to be a big seller in 2021. Don't miss out on this Xbox Series S stock before it's snapped up once again, then.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The cheaper Xbox Series S allows for next-gen gaming at 1440p resolution and up to 120fps thanks to its modern GPU and powerful CPU.

We've written extensively about the Xbox Series S's features in our Xbox Series S review and were impressed by Microsoft's cheaper albeit less powerful machine.

