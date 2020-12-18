Xbox game deals live now: up to 75% off Watch Dogs Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and more

Microsoft has launched a massive Xbox game sale this morning, offering up to 75% off some of the latest and greatest titles to hit the system. From Watch Dogs Legion to Immortals Fenyx Rising, you'll find some stunning discounts coming your way - just in time for that new console that may just be under the tree.

We're seeing that 75% discount on Red Dead Online, the 2019 multiplayer pass that's now available for just $4.99. However, the best offers sit on 2020's biggest releases, Watch Dogs Legion (now down to $29.99) and Assassin's Creed Valhalla (available for $44.99).

There's plenty more where that came from, and you can browse the full Microsoft sale right here. However, take a look at our top picks just below. If you're still wondering where to buy Xbox Series X, we're tracking all the latest stock updates as well.

Today's best Xbox game deals

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $59.99 $44.99 at Microsoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is 25% off at the Microsoft Store this weekend. That's excellent news for anyone waiting for that first discount to hit before taking on the next AC title.

Watch Dogs Legion: $59.99 $29.99 at Microsoft

There's a $30 discount available on Watch Dogs: Legion right now, bringing it down to just $29.99. Releasing just last month, this is a great chance to grab one of the biggest games of the year for less.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light: $39.99 $29.99 at Microsoft

Save $10 on the Destiny 2 Beyond Light DLC today, an excellent price on the latest expansion to hit the franchise - coming to market just last month.

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition: $99.99 $44.99 at Microsoft

The full Forza Horizon 4 experience is 55% off at Microsoft today. You're getting a load of car packs in here as well as Fortune Island and LEGO Speed Champions as well.

NBA 2K21: $59.99 $29.99 at Microsoft

NBA 2K21 is $30 off at Microsoft right now, with a final $29.99 sales price making it a perfect grab if you're looking to get some basketball on your new console.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: $59.99 $40.19 at Microsoft

It may have only just hit the market, but you can already save just under $20 on the Xbox copy this weekend. The mythological adventure has proven popular so far, drawing on inspiration from Breath of the Wild's world design to tell the story of a new demigod looking to defeat a dark curse.

Marvel's Avengers: $59.99 $29.99 at Microsoft

Marvel's Avengers is also $30 off this weekend, offering up a $29.99 price on the superhero action adventure title. It's had its difficulties in development, but at $30 it's an excellent buy for Marvel fans looking to get in on the action.

Red Dead Online: $19.99 $4.99 at Microsoft

Red Dead Online is down to just $5 this weekend at Microsoft, so if you're curious to see what the multiplayer world of RDR looks like, this is the perfect opportunity to do so.

