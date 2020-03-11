Working from home? Make sure your internet can handle it with cheap WiFi extender deals

There's nothing like working from home to make you miss speedy, reliable internet. If you're suffering from buffering you'll want to check out the latest cheap WiFi extender deals. These nifty little gadgets can boost your wireless internet connection throughout your home, either by repeating the signal once it starts to weaken or creating a new mesh network.

Finding internet dead spots around your house can be especially frustrating when working from home, so if you're experiencing slower WiFi in your home office but don't want to move the router too far from the TV, it might be time to think about a WiFi range extender.

If you're only working from home for a short period of time, you might not want to invest in the more premium WiFi extender deals we've found this week - so we've rounded up the best cheap WiFi extenders to get you straight to the good stuff. These deals start at just $15.99 / £29.99, so you can power up your WiFi for less.

However, if you're working from home more permanently you might want to take a look at the TP-Link whole home systems currently on sale. These come with a slightly higher price tag, but offer incredible coverage using the latest WiFi tech.

Today's best WiFi extender deals for working from home

TP-Link Deco M9 Plus whole-home mesh WiFi system | $299 $199.99 at Walmart

The two TP-Link Deco M9 Plus WiFi extenders can be connected to your existing router and placed around your home to create a more reliable network wherever you are. Together, these two devices can cover up to 4,500 square feet of your property with powerful tri-band WiFi so you can connect up to 100 devices and keep them all connected. Plus, you'll create an entire name and password for your mesh system so there will be no signing in and out as you move through your home.

TP-Link Deco M4 whole home WiFi system - triple pack | £129.99 £99.99 at Currys

Place each TP-Link Deco M4 WiFi range extender around your home and you'll have full network coverage in seconds. Not only are you picking up strong dual-band WiFi wherever you are in the home, but there are also parental control options that may come in handy if you have little ones online as well.

Cheap WiFi extender deals in the US

TP-Link N300 wireless WiFi range extender | $19.99 $15.99 at Walmart

If you're struggling with one particular WiFi dead spot while you're working from home, you may benefit more from this cheap WiFi range extender by TP-Link. Simply plug the device into a nearby power outlet within range of your existing network connection, connect the two devices using the WPS setup, and you've extended your internet range. The Smart Signal Indicator will even help you find the perfect spot to place your WiFi range extender.



Amped Wireless WiFi range extender | $59.99 $25 at Walmart

Plug this Amped Wireless WiFi range extender into a power outlet and you'll be able to easily set it up using the onboard touch screen controls. Once you're done, you'll have fast, powerful internet throughout your home, with the ability to pass through walls and cover an area of up to 10,000 sq ft.



Cheap WiFi extender deals in the UK

Netgear EX6110 WiFi range extender | £34.99 £29.99 at Currys

If you're only working from home for a short period of time, this Netgear WiFi range extender comes in £5 cheaper this week at Currys. Eliminate internet dead spots by plugging the extender into a plug socket within range of your standard WiFi coverage, and the Netgear EX6110 will boost the signal to reach other areas of your home.

TP-Link RE450 WiFi range extender | £59.99 £49.99 at Currys

If you'd like to connect via an ethernet port while you're working from home, this cheap WiFi range extender also supports a direct wired connection. Simply plug into the extender once it's connected to mains power and you'll be online instantly.

