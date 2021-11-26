Why settle for a budget OLED when these Sony Black Friday TV deals are so good?

Sony is a top-tier TV maker, and it's offering a host of brilliant Black Friday OLED TV deals in time for the massive sales event.

There are great offers to be snapped up while the Black Friday deals. In the US, that means a $400 discount on the 55-inch Sony A80J, while UK shoppers can benefit from up to £700 off the Sony A90J at its largest sizes. And if these screens are still too costly for you, you can nab the X80J for just $750 with this brilliant $250 saving.

Sony OLED TVs tend to be a touch pricier than some screens out there – like the budget LG A1, which is likely the cheapest OLED you can buy over Black Friday – but they do offer a modicum of quality not always found elsewhere.

You'll get brilliant upscaling, especially with the Cognitive XR processor found in Sony's new A80J and A90J screens – both of which have seen great price cuts below.

Today's best Black Friday OLED TV deals (US)

Sony 55-inch A80J BRAVIA OLED 4K Smart TV: $1,799.99 Sony 55-inch A80J BRAVIA OLED 4K Smart TV: $1,799.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – Sony's A80J Bravia OLED TV has seen a sudden, massive price drop to just $1,799. The gorgeous OLED TV packs a stunning picture and excellent sound quality, thanks to the powerful cognitive processor XR, making it a fantastic choice for a home cinema upgrade. Don't miss out. 65-inch: $1,799 $1,399 | 77-inch: $3,499 $2,999



Sony 65-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 Sony 65-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $250 – Not an OLED TV, admittedly, but still a capable Sony screen with a great $250 discount for Black Friday. This smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony’s powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control. 43-inch: $599 $548 | 55-inch: $799 $599 | 75-inch: $1,399 $1,049

Today's best Black Friday OLED TV deals (UK)

£1,499 Sony Bravia XR OLED 55-inch: £1,499 £1,299 at Currys

Save £200 – If you want an OLED that will blow you away as part of your home cinema, you can't do much better than this 55-inch screen. 65-inch: £2,199 £2,199 | 77-inch: £3,999 £3,299

Sony 83-inch A90J 4K OLED TV: £6,499 Sony 83-inch A90J 4K OLED TV: £6,499 £5,799 at Currys

Save £700 – Is money no object? This 83-inch Sony OLED is seeing a £700 discount – which would be sizeable were it not for the original £6,499 list price. Still, for those after a massive, top-notch OLED TV with 4K HDR and a panel that vibrates to emit area-specific sound, this price cut should help you afford it. 55-inch: £2,699 £2,399 | 65-inch: £3,499 £2,999

These OLED models also feature a version of Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio technology, meaning the TV's glass panel literally vibrates to emit sound. 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos passthrough, HDMI 2.1, and the new Google TV smart platform are all included, too.

If you want to see what's on offer from competing TV makers like LG and Samsung, though, Sony is far from alone in offering great discounts – as you'll see in our Black Friday TV deals guide.

