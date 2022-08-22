When is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2 coming to Disney Plus?

Audio player loading…

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has finally landed on Disney Plus, giving Marvel fans the chance to get acquainted with the latest superhero to emerge in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

With the character's origin story out of the way – that's pretty much all we got (and needed) plot wise in the Disney Plus show's premiere – it's time for the Marvel Phase 4 project to hit the ground running. Or, rather, begin Hulk smashing its way through its overarching narrative.

You better prepare yourself for more hijinks, superhero tantrums, and cameo appearances, too, as things are only going to escalate from here. And we should know – as we stated in our spoiler-free review, we've seen She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's first four episodes. So we know what's going to go down over the next few weeks from a story perspective.

But we digress. You're here to learn about when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2 will be released on Disney Plus. Below, we've detailed what time the series' next entry will launch on Disney's streaming service, as well as providing a rundown on when its other seven episodes will arrive. Here, then, is when She-Hulk episode 2 will be available to watch.

What time is She-Hulk episode 2 released on Disney Plus?

Jennifer and Ginger make for a fun dynamic in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2 will be released on Thursday, August 25 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 8 AM BST / 12:30 PM IST / 5 PM AEST.

For US viewers, that means you'll have to stay up late or get up very, very early to catch the MCU TV show's next episode as soon as it lands on Disney Plus. UK audiences should be able to catch it before they head to work or, if you're a kid on school holidays, while you eat your breakfast.

Meanwhile, India-based Marvel fans can sneak off on their lunch break to catch the latest episode. Finally, Australian viewers can bask in the glow of streaming Attorney at Law's second episode as soon as they clock off work.

For those who may be curious: She-Hulk episode 2 will run for less than 30 minutes, too. It only totals 28 minutes – credits included – so you won't need to set too much time aside to watch it.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: full release schedule on Disney Plus

Even Emil Blonsky wants to know when future episodes of She-Hulk will drop on Disney Plus. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Interested in finding out when every other episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will arrive on Disney Plus? We've got you covered:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 – Thursday, August 18 (available now)

– Thursday, August 18 (available now) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2 –Thursday, August 25

–Thursday, August 25 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3 – Thursday, September 1

– Thursday, September 1 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 4 – Thursday, September 8

– Thursday, September 8 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5 – Thursday, September 15

– Thursday, September 15 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 6 – Thursday, September 22

– Thursday, September 22 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7 – Thursday, September 29

– Thursday, September 29 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8 – Thursday, October 6

– Thursday, October 6 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9 – Thursday, October 13

