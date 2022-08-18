She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 mid-credits scene explained

Here's what every She-Hulk mid and post-credits scene means for the TV show and the MCU.

Full spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 follow.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has finally Hulk-smashed its way onto Disney Plus. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project is sure to be the talk of the town for the next two months, and TechRadar will be covering it extensively throughout its nine episode run.

That includes every mid and post-credits scene in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, too. As we noted in our spoiler-free She-Hulk review, we've seen the first four episodes of the MCU Phase 4 production. Why is that a big deal? Because we know that, for the next few weeks at least, there'll be plenty of post-credits scenes for Marvel fans to enjoy.

And that makes She-Hulk's Disney Plus show something of an anomaly. Most MCU TV series, such as Moon Knight and Ms Marvel, have only come packaged with the odd mid-credits scene or two. By contrast, Attorney at Law seems like it'll get one per episode (at the vert least). So, what better way to explain them all to you than in a handy She-Hulk post-credits scene guide?

Below, we'll run you through every mid and post-credits scene in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Right now, we're only one episode into the Disney Plus series, so there's only one mid-credits scene to break down. As the weeks go on, though, we'll update this article with the latest post-credits scenes for you to learn more about, so make sure you bookmark this page and return every Thursday to get the scoop on each new post-credits scene.

Here, then, is what She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1's post-credits scene means for the show and the MCU.

She-Hulk episode 1 post-credits scene explained: Captain America theory confirmed

Jen Walters takes on Smart Hulk in her quest to learn more about Captain America in the show's first post-credits scene. (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Give its positioning as a comedy series, it won't surprise you to learn that She-Hulk episode 1's post-credits scene is a particularly amusing one.

Flashing back to Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk's time with Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk at his Mexico retreat, a seemingly drunk Walters tearfully laments the fact that Steve Rogers – that's Captain America, to you and us – died a virgin. This ties back into a scene at the beginning of the show's premiere, when Walters was telling Banner about her theory that Cap never had sex due to his superhero and Avengers commitments.

Walters continues to lay on the water works until, fed up of hearing back Cap, Smart Hulk reaches breaking point and tells Walters the surprising truth about Rogers: he didn't die a virgin. He lost his virginity in 1943 on the USO Tour, which he starred in during Captain America: The First Avenger before he becomes the superhero we (and the MCU) eventually knew him to be.

Immediately, Walters snaps out of her drunken state. Shocked, Smart Hulk quickly realizes that his cousin was playing him, acting intoxicated to get him to spill the tea on Rogers' sex life. Delighted that she was right all along, Walters begins to scream "Captain America F–" but the screen cuts to black right before she can finish her triumphant, expletive-laden remark.

