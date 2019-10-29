We may be thinking about the PS5, but Sony is already considering the PS10

We may be eagerly anticipating the next-generation PS5 console but it seems Sony's looking even further afield, with plans - or at least the names - for consoles right up to the PS10.

Spotted by Gematsu, Sony has filed trademarks for PS6, PS7, PS8, PS9, and PS10 in Japan. So, rest assured, the PS5 will certainly not be the last PlayStation console.

As Eurogamer worked out, if Sony releases a new console - on average - every five years, then we would expect the PS10 in 2045. We can't even imagine what that console would look like...

Jumping the gun?

Sony has a habit of locking in its future console trademarks early. As Gematsu points out, the PS5 was trademarked way back in 2006 and isn't releasing until late 2020.

But what is reassuring is that Sony sees itself making hardware for at least another five console generations. Whether we'll see PSVR follow suit is a little less certain.

But we're definitely excited to see what the future hold for Sony consoles.