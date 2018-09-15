Watford vs Man United live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Live stream Watford vs Man United - where and when Watford vs Man United takes place at the 21,500-capacity stadium, Vicarage Road on Saturday, August 11. Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST, which is 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT and 2.30am Sunday AET in the early hours.

The Premier League is back after the international break and we're here to tell you how you can watch one of the tastiest fixtures of the weekend: Watford vs Manchester United.

Few would have predicted the Watford's 100% start to the season but their impressive 2-1 win against Spurs last time out shows the Hornets are worthy of their lofty 3rd place in the fledgling table. With the flair and creativity of Will Hughes and Roberto Pereyra supplying the all-action strike pairing of Andre Gray and Troy Deeney, Watford will pose a multi-faceted threat to United in this one.

Jose Mourinho probably needs a string of victories to fully stave off the 'crisis' talk that set in after his side were hammered at home to Spurs. Romelu Lukaku is a reliable goal scorer when not up against the traditional 'big sides' of the Premier League, so may well be the man who makes the difference here.

We've got your live stream options covered for the season in our Premier League watching guide, but for all the info specific to Watford vs Man United live streams, keep scrolling down.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to stream Watford vs Man United live in the UK

BT Sport will be broadcasting Watford vs United, with kick-off at 5.30pm BST. If you're out and about and needing a live stream on your mobile device, the BT Sport app is where you can go, provided you're a subscriber. And if you're outside the country, you can still catch the BT Sport coverage by downloading a VPN, setting your location to the UK, and tuning in that way.

How to watch Watford vs Manchester United: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season, and kick-off for this game is the rather early 12.30pm ET or 9.30m PT. If you don't have cable, then NBC is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Watford vs Man United: Canada live stream

Sportsnet is the channel showing Watford vs United, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 12.30pm Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Watford vs Man U: Australia live stream

As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will have live coverage of Watford vs United. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Being awake for kick-off could be more of a challenge though. This one starts at 2.30am AET on Sunday morning.

How to watch Watford vs Man United: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Watford vs United live from 4.30am – if you're awake. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Watford vs Man United in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. Watford vs Manchester United kicks off at 10pm in New Delhi. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!