How to watch Super Netball 2024: live stream online – plus Team Girls Cup coverage

Who will come out on top in this year's premiership and Team Girls Cup? Watch Super Netball 2024 live streams to find out.

There was to be no fairytale rescue act for Collingwood Magpies, who have officially gone under, but they've been replaced for the 2024 Super Netball season by Melbourne Mavericks, led by celebrated head coach Tracey Neville. We'll get to see them in action for the first time at the Team Girls Cup. Here's where to watch Super Netball live streams online for FREE – from anywhere, including the pre-season tournament.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Saturday, April 13 – Saturday, August 3 FREE streams: Kayo Freebies (AUS) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

If there's one thing we've learned from the Team Girls Cup, it's that you don't want to win it – but you want to come close. By some quirk of fate, West Coast Fever were runners-up in the inaugural pre-season tournament and came second in the ladder, but won the premiership. Adelaide Thunderbirds trod exactly the same path last season.

It's a coincidence rather than a pattern but even so, there's going to be a lot of speculation following the beaten Team Girls Cup finalists this season.

The eight teams have been split into two pools for the pre-tournament at Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena, which runs from Friday, 22 March to Sunday, 24 March. The pool games will take place on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday reserved for finals action.

Follow our guide to get a Super Netball live stream from all over the world – including any FREE streams. We've also included the details of live Team Girls Cup coverage, and the pools.

How to watch Super Netball for free

Fans can watch a huge amount of the Super Netball action for free in Australia. That's because every Sunday match, plus the entirety of the First Nations Round, will be live streamed via <a href="https://goto.kayosports.com.au/c/338476/515039/8808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fkayosports.com.au%2F" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Kayo Freebies. All you need to do is register an account – no card details required! The entirety of the 2024 Team Girls Cup is also being shown on Kayo Freebies. Not in Australia right now? <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual coverage. Hardcore netball fans that don't mind stumping up a bit of cash to tune into as many games as possible can do so via a fully-fledged <a href="https://goto.kayosports.com.au/c/338476/515039/8808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fkayosports.com.au%2F" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Kayo Sports subscription. It's much more cost-efficient than Fox Sports through <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxtel.com.au%2Fnow%2Findex.html&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - foxtel.com.au"" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Foxtel Now. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan for just $25 a month. Or upgrade to two devices with Basic plan for $30 a month.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch 2024 Super Netball but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to live stream Super Netball from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to Kayo Freebies.

Can you watch Super Netball in New Zealand?

<a href="https://www.tvnz.co.nz/livetv/tvnz-duke" data-link-merchant="tvnz.co.nz"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">TVNZ Plus picked up the rights to Super Netball in New Zealand when Spark Sport folded last summer, but at the time of writing there's been no word on its plans for the 2024 season. The Team Girls Cup, unfortunately, is not being broadcast in New Zealand. If you're an Aussie away from home, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="tvnz.co.nz"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">use a VPN to watch Super Netball and the Team Girls Cup free on Kayo Freebies from abroad.

Can you watch Super Netball in the UK?

Sky Sports has the rights to netball in the UK, but it doesn't look like the network will be showing either the 2024 Super Netball season or the Team Girls Cup.

If you're an Aussie away from home, use a VPN to watch Super Netball and the Team Girls Cup free on Kayo Freebies from abroad.

2024 Team Girls Cup pools

Pool A

Adelaide Thunderbirds

Melbourne Vixens

Sunshine Coast Lightning

Giants Netball

Pool B