Want a cheap e-scooter? Best Buy has slashed prices ahead of Black Friday

This year's Black Friday deals have already begun rolling in, and if you've been thinking of picking up an electric scooter in the sales there's no need to wait. Best Buy is offering huge discounts on e-scooters already, with offers on big brands including Razer and Segway.

If you're a Best Buy Totaltech or My Best Buy member, the store will refund you the difference if the price of your purchase drops even lower on Black Friday itself, so you can snap up an electric scooter now without worrying that you might miss out on a bigger saving later on.

We'll be rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday electric scooter deals as soon as they appear, and here's our pick of Best Buy's current crop.

Best Buy has slashed the price of some of its best electric scooters, from brands including Segway and Unagi. There are hundreds of dollars off some of the most popular scooters for adults and kids, so there's no need to wait for Black Friday itself. View Deal

Save $100 The Bird Air is a super lightweight folding e-scooter that's ideal for commuting. Best Buy has promised that it won't drop below this price on Black Friday, so there's no reason to wait. View Deal

Save $160 The E45 has a triple braking system, which is reassuring considering it can hit a top speed of 18.6mph (making it one of the most powerful e-scooters of its type). It's not light, at around 30lb, but it's durable, practical, and built to last. View Deal

Save $200 Another e-scooter that's guaranteed not to drop in price any further on Black Friday, the Unagi Model One is a premium model with front and rear suspension to soak up bumps, plus two 250W motors for tackling hills. View Deal



Picking up an e-scooter now might help you avoid disappointment and delays later on. The ongoing global chip shortage is affecting all kinds of products, including electric vehicles like scooters, so if a retailer runs out of stock, there may be a long wait before it can get hold of more.

