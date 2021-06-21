Walmart's latest Nintendo Switch deals cut prices on leading titles to just $39.99

If you're on the hunt for Nintendo Switch deals on top titles, you may be surprised that this weekend isn't all about the upcoming Prime Day deals - there are, in fact, awesome options elsewhere.

Right now, Walmart is offering up its lowest ever prices for Nintendo Switch deals on a number of leading titles, including The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Odyssey, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Currently, all four titles are going for $39.99, with discounts ranging from $10 to $20 depending on the title's original retail price. As we all know, Nintendo Switch deals on games don't actually tend to come up that often since they really hold their value even years after release. We're not expecting these prices to be beaten with tomorrow's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals either... although you could, of course, wait and see what Amazon's got up its sleeve.

We've rounded up the full price breakdowns alongside a little bit of info about each game just down below. We've also included the best prices on other leading titles at the bottom of the page also if these sales don't catch your eye.

Walmart Nintendo Switch deals

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: $59.99 $39.99 at Walmart

A perfect re-imagining of an all-time classic, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening lets you go right back to revisit the world of Koholint Island. Of course, it looks a little different from when you last went there on your GameBoy with all-new graphics, musical arrangements, and puzzles. This is the cheapest price we've seen so far on this 2019 release, so definitely don't sleep on it.View Deal

Luigi's Mansion 3: $49.94 $39.99 at Walmart

Here's the lowest price yet on a wildly popular Nintendo Switch classic - Luigi's Mansion 3. Let Mario's often-overlooked brother take the limelight for once in this light-hearted haunted house romp. This one's particularly great if you're looking for a great cooperative campaign to play with friends.View Deal

Super Mario Odyssey: $49.94 $39.99 at Walmart

We're no stranger to sales on Super Mario Odyssey - it is, after all, the classic Mario platformer from the Switch's early days. That said, this is one game that deserves a place in any Switch owners library, and this is a return to the lowest price yet for one of our favorite adventure titles on the Switch.View Deal

Fire Emblem: Three Houses: $49.94 $39.99 at Walmart

If you're a fan of JRPG's, you won't want to miss Walmart's lowest price yet on Fire Emblem: Three Houses. With gorgeous cell-shaded graphics and a compelling storyline that gives off serious Harry Potter vibes, this is a good one to get if you'd like to get away from the usual Nintendo classics - such as those featured above.View Deal

More Nintendo Switch deals ahead of Prime Day

See all the latest Nintendo Switch deals and sales near you if you're visiting from outside the US.