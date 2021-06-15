RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti are in stock for today's Newegg Shuffle – how to buy it

The RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti are among the GPU options in the Newegg Shuffle for today, June 15, and like it or not, it remains the best way to find a hard-to-buy Nvidia graphics card in stock in 2021.

(Image credit: Twitter / Matt Swider)

GPU restock Twitter tracker news for June 15

The Gigabyte RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti have one configuration each: bundled with a motherboard made by, you guessed it, Gigabyte. You'll be paying $1,329.98 for the RTX 3080 and motherboard, or $1,679.98 for the RTX 3080 Ti and motherboard.

The RTX 3060 GPU is in stock and has easier to swallow prices closer to MSRP. You could get away with paying just $564.98 for the RTX 3060 and a power 750W supply. But it all comes down to luck in the Newegg Shuffle.

Like the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti selections today, most of these RTX 3060 options are from Gigabyte, though there's one lone MSI RTX 3060 Gaming X 12G GPU being sold along with a PC case.

RTX 3080 at Best Buy

Best Buy sometimes has weekly RTX GPU stock, and we saw some graphics cards in stock last Thursday, including the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070. Strangely, the RTX 3070 Ti, which launched last week, didn't go in stock at Best Buy. In fact, the add-to-cart button still saying 'Coming soon.'

It's a difficult process to actually be able to buy any RTX 30-series card right now. Hence why we've reported the news that eBay prices are more than three or four times the original MSRP for some RTX GPUs.

Other options to buy RTX GPUs this week

We have seen manufacturers do a better job in 2021 with GPU stock. For example, EVGA offers new RTX graphics cards to its Elite members 24 hours before everyone else when there's a launch. This cuts down on resellers claiming the GPU inventory.

The problem with Zotac and other GPU manufacturers selling the GPUs normally is that their websites often can't handle the page load and prevent bots. That has now become the main problem for buying an RTX graphics card in 2021.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

We'll keep this page updated and RTX graphics cards go in stock and very quickly out of stock. There are very few options right now and we might not get much better until 2022, according to analysts we've talked to. Getting alerts at least gives you an edge when it comes to GPU restock opportunities.