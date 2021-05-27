Walmart Memorial Day sale 2021: deals on appliances, TVs, furniture and more

The Walmart Memorial Day sale is live with fantastic deals on everything from appliances, furniture, and mattresses to TVs, laptops, smartwatches, and more. To help you sort through the maze of offers, we're rounding up the best Walmart Memorial Day sales for you below.

Some highlighted Memorial Day deals include tech bargains like the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale for $199, this Vizio 50-inch 4K TV marked down to just $419.99 (was $799), and the Lenovo Chromebook on sale for $259 ($309.99).



If you're looking for home deals at Walmart's Memorial Day sale, you can find patio furniture deals starting at just $9.99, the powerful Dyson V8 vacuum on sale for $219.99, and this Farberware air fryer marked down to $59.88 (was $99).



See more of the top deals from Walmart's Memorial Day sale below, and if you're interested in more offers, you can see our main Memorial Day sales guide with discounts from Lowe's, Best Buy, Home Depot, and more.

The best Memorial Day deals at Walmart

Sony 55-inch X800H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $999.99 $698 at Walmart

Save $300 - Packed with premium features, this stunning Sony 55-inch TV gets a massive $300 price cut at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The 4K TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience with an ultra HD picture that features 4K X-Reality PRO to provide incredible accuracy and brilliant colors.

Walmart: Patio must-haves from $15

Create your dream backyard with Walmart's Memorial Day sale, which includes fantastic discounts on outdoor items. You can save on patio furniture, planters, plants, rugs, decor, lighting, umbrellas, and more.

ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: $179.88 $129 at Walmart

Save $50 - A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Ionvac SmartClean on sale for just $129. The Robovac can easily navigate from hardwood to rugs and carpet and works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Lenovo Chromebook C340 11.6-inch touchscreen laptop: $309.99 $259 at Walmart

Save $50 - This Lenovo machine is down to just $259 at Walmart this week, offering up an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space. On the lean Chrome operating system, these specs will do perfectly for light browsing and streaming at a fantastic price.

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $199 at Walmart

Save $30 - Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for $199 at the Walmart Memorial Day sale. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.

TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Roku QLED TV: $599.99 $498 at Walmart

Save $100 - Packed with premium features, Walmart has this TCL 50-inch 4K QLED TV on sale for $498. You're getting a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in.

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus: $129 $99 at Walmart

Save $30 - Perfect for families, Walmart has the PowerXL Vortex air fryer on sale for $99. The 10-quart air fryer does it all - air fry, rotisserie, bake, roast, dehydrate, make homemade pizza, and so much more.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $189 at Walmart

Save $140 - Always a best-seller, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $189. The Alexa-enabled robot vacuum works on hard floors and carpets, and the compatible app allows you to schedule your cleanings from anywhere.



VIZIO V-Series 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $799 $419.99 at Walmart

Save $380 - You can score a massive $380 price cut on this feature-rich Vizio 4K TV at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. This cheap TV deal features smart capabilities and delivers bright, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Dolby Vision HDR and 4K HD resolution.

Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer: $99 $47.30 at Walmart

Save $53 - Get the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for just $47.30 at Walmart. At a fantastic price, the multi-functional air fryer allows you to grill, bake, roast, or fry your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Walmart

Save $52 - Our favorite Walmart Memorial Day deal is the AirPods Pro which are in stock and on sale for $197. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Expert Grill Pioneer Propane Gas Griddle: $247 $192 at Walmart

Save $55 - Gear up for summer with the Expert Pioneer grill that's on sale for just $192 at Walmart. Great for large gatherings, the propane gas griddle features 409 square inches of total cooking area so you can grill pancakes, steaks, hamburgers, and more for the whole family.

Bissell ProHeat Advanced Carpet Cleaner: $219 $159 at Walmart

Save $60 - Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the Bissell ProHeat carpet cleaner on sale for just $159. The lightweight carpet cleaner removes embedded dirt, stains, and allergens, and the express clean mode dries in about 30 minutes.

