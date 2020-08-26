Waiting for The Witcher season 2? Netflix has something new to keep you busy

The Witcher season 2 has resumed filming, and Henry Cavill has gone back to posting pictures on Instagram of him wearing the Geralt wig. All is well in the world – apart from, you know, everything else.
New episodes of Netflix's fantasy drama are still a long wait away, though, and the hunger for more Geralt-based content cannot merely be sated by The Witcher books and games. To help alleviate that, the streaming service has dropped a new 32-minute special called Making The Witcher today. You can watch it right now on your Netflix account.
Here's a trailer for it:
If you were hoping for something with the detail of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, it's probably not going to be that granular, considering there's just one episode available.
Still, it's worth watching just to see Henry Cavill practising his sword training.
- Best Netflix shows
- Best Netflix movies
- What we know about The Umbrella Academy season 3
Other Witcher-shaped delights
Netflix has other Witcher shows in the works to fill the gaps, including prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin and animated movie The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf. Clearly, the show has been an enormous success to justify this kind of expansion.
We're now expecting to see season 2 deeper into 2021 – simply because of the amount of effects work required to complete the show.
- What we know about the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon