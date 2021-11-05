Visible's Google Pixel 6 deals will gift you $200 plus a free pair of Pixel Buds

One of the best Google Pixel 6 deals on the market right now can be found over at Visible - a prepaid carrier that is offering new customers a free $200 gift card and a pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series with every device purchase.

Considering these Buds are worth $99 by themselves you're looking at a maximum $300 off added value here - and that's on top of the already super-cheap unlimited prepaid plans that this carrier offers.

You can, in fact, get an unlimited data plan for as little as $25 per month at Visible with the carrier's Party Pay feature so it's a fantastic 5G pairing for the Google Pixel if you're looking to save some cash in the long run. If you're interested in a bigger device, this Google Pixel 6 deal at Visible is also available on the Google 6 Pro.

Note, you will need to be buying your device outright here and also port your number over from another carrier here to be eligible. While it may seem a bit pricey to buy your device at full price upfront, it's a good option considering you'd normally pair a prepaid plan like Visible's with an unlocked device anyway. Plus, Visible only locks devices to its network for 60 days after purchase, so you're not tied down for a period of two years, unlike with Verizon deals or other big carriers.

