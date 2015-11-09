Stan officially arrives alongside Netflix and Presto on Telstra TV

One of the biggest selling points of the Telstra TV is that it's the first streaming box to offer all three of Australia's major SVOD services in one place, with Netflix, Presto and a Stan placeholder app pre-installed from the outset (sorry, Quickflix – we said 'major').

Well, you can scratch the placeholder app, because a proper Stan app is now available for Telstra's rebadged Roku device.

Existing Stan subscribers can simply login to their updated Stan app to instantly start watching the service's stellar content lineup, though new customers will have to sign up on Stan's website.

As an added bonus, Telstra customers who register their Telstra TV boxes before December 25 will receive three months of free Stan.

Stan's arrival on Telstra TV, and its recently-added support for PlayStation consoles and Samsung Smart TVs, means the Aussie SVOD service is steadily catching up to Netflix in the compatibility department.