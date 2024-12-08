How often should I switch VPN servers?

The more servers a VPN has, the more choice you have as a user. A widespread server network gives you more choices when it comes to spoofing your location, finding a speedy nearby server, and checking out content that might otherwise be blocked in your home country.

A VPN's server count, and where those servers are located, can be a massive deciding factor in a person's hunt for the best VPN.

The question is, how often should you switch VPN servers? Depending on how you use your VPN, you may not need to. However, hopping between VPN servers has its advantages. Keep reading, and I'll walk you through each of them below.

What is a VPN server?

A VPN server is the part of a Virtual Private Network that you connect to in order to establish a secure, encrypted connection to the internet. You can think of it as the middleman between your device and the rest of the World Wide Web.

When you connect to a VPN server, your internet traffic is routed through it to an encrypted tunnel. The encryption ensures that your data is unreadable, and therefore inaccessible, to hackers, snoopers, and even your internet service provider (ISP).

The VPN server then forwards your request to its intended destination. The website or service you’re attempting to access only sees the IP address the VPN server assigned you – and not your original one. As such, a VPN essentially protects your data and keeps your online activities private.

Does server hopping boost your digital privacy?

Regularly hopping between different VPN servers may improve your online privacy in very specific scenarios – but the reality is that it’s overkill for most people.

If you're looking to maximize your privacy, you're better off keeping your VPN on at all times. That way, the VPN can do its job, uninterrupted, encrypting all of your internet traffic and keeping your data out of the hands of snoopers.

Wondering how a VPN does its thing? The process can seem techy at first – so here's a straightforward guide:

First things first, connect to a VPN server – the world is your oyster Your data is then broken down into smaller packets that travel across the internet A secure, encrypted tunnel is created between your device and the VPN server Encryption, such as 256-bit AES, is applied, scrambling the data Then, your data travels through the secure tunnel to the VPN server The VPN server decrypts (unlocks) your data and forwards it to the desired destination (a site, service, or app) The process is repeated in reverse as the required data is sent back to your device via the VPN

Whether you need to switch VPN servers for privacy reasons depends on your threat model.

A high-risk user such as a journalist working in a country with strict internet censorship may want to take extra steps to safeguard their privacy. After all, regularly switching servers can make tracking and correlating a user’s activity that much more difficult.

For most people, server hopping doesn’t add enough of a privacy boost to justify the time and effort involved – even though it’s minimal.

If you really want to boost your digital privacy, it’s worth considering a VPN that offers Double VPN (also known as MultiHop) servers like Surfshark. This routes your traffic via two VPN servers, where it receives two layers of encryption and boosted overall security.

The benefits of switching servers

Although server hopping doesn’t massively boost your day-to-day privacy, there are still several reasons why you might want to switch things up.

Unblocking geo-restricted content

One of the most common reasons VPN users choose to switch servers is to get around geographic restrictions.

Geo-blocking is something you’re particularly likely to experience if you travel overseas and want to access your favorite websites and services the same way you would at home.

It’s a common issue with streaming services too. They have to abide by licensing agreements which, unfortunately, dictate where certain content can and can't be broadcast. That's why Netflix libraries in different countries vary so much.

Geo-blocking isn’t just a tool for enforcing copyright, however. Some countries suffer from internet censorship which may affect social media platforms and news platforms. Yet by switching to a server in a country in which the website or service in question is available, you can sidestep these restrictions.

Make use of specialized servers

Some VPNs, like NordVPN and CyberGhost, have their very own dedicated servers for specific tasks. These can include streaming, P2P, or gaming servers designed to improve the experience.

You won't want to be connected to one of these specialized servers all the time, however. When you're finished with your bandwidth-heavy task, you can switch back to a general server that'll have no trouble keeping up with your day-to-day browsing.

Better connection performance

Even if you've picked up one of the fastest VPNs, some servers are speedier than others. There are a few influencing factors, here, the most critical of which is your base internet connection. Also important is the current server load – or how much traffic a VPN server is handling.

Ideally, you want a low-load server. It also helps if the VPN server is closer to your physical location, as data won't have to travel as far to reach the server. As such, you can maximize your VPN’s performance without having to compromise when it comes to security.

Save money on products and services

Many online stores, airlines, and other booking sites adjust their prices based on your location. This is to cater to regions with lower average incomes or because of lower demand in certain countries.

However, server hopping can help you avoid price discrimination and save money when you’re shopping online or booking your next adventure. You may need to experiment a little, trying servers in a few different locations, but it’s a great way to potentially bag a bargain.

Resolving access issues

Not all access issues are related to geo-blocking. Some VPN IP addresses have poor reputations due to their shared nature and the anonymous traffic associated with them.

This can result in the IP address becoming flagged and even blacklisted, preventing it from accessing a website or service, even if the IP address matches the appropriate location. Basically, you could be penalized for the actions of someone else using the same IP, miles away, to get up to no good.

This will be less of an issue with top-rated VPNs but if you do encounter it, know that you can switch servers and try again. Some VPN services such as Private Internet Access (PIA) offer a dedicated IP address for an extra monthly fee. This is only used by you and is therefore likely to have a better reputation than a shared IP address, reducing the risk of it being flagged.

When should I stick with the same server?

Although there are times when server hopping can be beneficial, there’s usually no real need to switch VPN servers – unless you're having trouble unblocking your favorite streaming platform.

By encrypting your connection and hiding your original IP address, the VPN is already doing what you need it to do. So, you'll only need to switch up your VPN server if you're a frequent traveler – or if you fancy doing some digital globe trotting.