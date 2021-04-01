Verizon deals now include trade-ins for broken phones with up to $1,000 off

Verizon deals quite regularly cover hefty trade-in rebates - it's sort of par for the course when it comes to big carrier promotions. That said, up until now all old phones have had to be in fairly tip-top shape to be eligible for a trade. Well, no longer is that the case with the carrier's new trade-in policy - which will now award up to $1,000 for even cracked and water-damaged phones.

Starting from April 1st, this new trade-in policy will apply to both new and existing customers and will apply to trade-ins on the even most expensive of 5G phones. The best Verizon deals, in general, tend to revolve around trade-in rebates of around $700 to $800 on the latest devices, with additional $200 bonuses for switching, so this loosening of the rules is definitely a welcome change that will enable a ton of people who weren't originally eligible to cash-in.

If you do happen to have that old phone that's looking a little worse for wear, then you're now eligible for some rather big savings on the latest iPhone 12 series, the Galaxy S21 series, and even the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to name just a few devices. If you've been holding off on that upgrade because of the condition of your old phone, then it's definitely worth considering seeing how much you can get for it at Verizon in our eyes.

Verizon deals: trade-ins on damaged devices

Verizon: trade-in your broken old device for up to $1,000 off 5G phones

Got an older device that's looking a bit worse for wear? Now you can trade it in at Verizon, like with an undamaged device, for a big rebate on some of the latest devices - up to $1,000 off in fact. If you've been excluded from Verizon's deals so far, then this is a great opportunity to get a discount you were previously ineligible for. Note - to get the full $1,000 off, you'll most likely have to be switching over from another carrier in addition to trading in.View Deal

