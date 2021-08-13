Verizon deals now include a full year of AMC+ with an unlimited data plan

Verizon has just launched a new streaming-focused deal that's offering up to a full year's subscription to AMC+ for both existing and new customers who purchase a 5G device with a new line on an unlimited data plan.

Normally valued at $8.99 per month, AMC+ includes well-known shows like The Walking Dead, Mad Men, Orphan Black, and Portlandia. This latest perk joins Verizon's already impressive line-up of limited free subscriptions on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, among others. Simply put, Verizon customers won't be short of content any time soon should they upgrade their plan or get a new line.

However, as always, there's a slight catch with this particular Verizon deal. Customers who sign up to the cheaper Start Unlimited plan will only get 6 months of AMC+ for free instead of the full year. To be eligible for the full deal, you'll need to be on the Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, or Get More Unlimited plans. Basically, the more expensive options.

Over the past couple of years, we've seen the free streaming perks angle being used increasingly by 'big carriers' to entice customers to over their fairly premium post-paid plans. This latest Verizon deal is no exception to that, and, it's pretty well-timed too as The Walking Dead just so happens to have its 11th season premiering later this month (August 22nd).

Not interested in this particular promo? Check out this week's best Verizon deals for the latest discounts on handsets, plans, and accessories.

This weekend's latest Verizon deal

Verizon: up to one year of AMC+ with eligible unlimited data plans

Sign up to an unlimited data plan at Verizon and you'll now score up to 12 months of AMC+ on the house. This is a brand new promo from Verizon just this past week and joins the already impressive lineup of Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Google Play, and other excellent streaming perks. Note - to get the full 12 months free you'll need to sign up to the Play More plan and upwards, Start Unlimited customers will only score 6 months for free.View Deal

Post-paid plans can be a hefty investment, that's why we've got a handy guide to this month's best Verizon plans to help our readers decide which is best for them. Also worth checking out is our guide to the best cell phone plans - which covers other carriers too.