Uncharted movie might actually be good... according to Nathan Drake actor

The search for a decent game-to-movie adaptation is one as rare as the kind of artifact Uncharted hero Nathan Drake himself would chase down. But the upcoming Uncharted movie may have cracked it, says Tom Holland, the Marvel movie star set to play a young Drake in the upcoming silver-screen version of the franchise.

"Filming is going so well," said Holland (as spotted by Comic Book during an Instagram Live chat).

"The film is like, everything I dreamed it would be. I mean, I don't know if you guys played the games, but I was such a huge fan of the game, and it's been going so well.

"I think what Uncharted offers that most video games films don't is that it's an origin story to the games.

"So if you played the games, you haven't seen what's going to happen in the film," he said. "And if you haven't played the games, you're going to enjoy the film because it's information that everyone else is getting at the same time. But I'm super excited to make that movie and it's been a long time coming."

A grand adventure

The Uncharted movie's journey from game to page to film set has been fraught. First announced way back in 2009, it's seen off adaptation attempts from six directors before finally landing on Ruben Fleischer of Zombieland and Venom fame.

Looking at the early part of Drake's swashbuckling, Indiana-Jones-like exploits, the film had been set to land in cinemas at the end of 2020 according to studio Sony, but filming restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic mean that it has been pushed back to the summer of 2021.

If it actually turns out to be good, we're happy to wait a bit longer to see the curse of the game movie broken. With Holland calling its script "one of the best [he's] ever read", we've got high hopes.

