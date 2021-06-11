Tsitsipas vs Zverev live stream: how to watch French Open 2021 semi-final for free and from anywhere

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been one of the most impressive players at the French Open, and the Greek has a huge opportunity to make his first grand slam final. Standing in his way is sixth seed Alexander Zverev, who's enjoyed a remarkably favourable route through the competition so far. They're two of tennis' rising stars, so read on as we explain how to watch French Open tennis online and get a Tsitsipas vs Zverev live stream wherever you are right now - including ways to see it absolutely FREE.

The draw could barely have treated two players more differently, Tsitsipas having had to navigate his way past three seeded players, including the world No. 2, whereas Zverev hasn't truly been tested yet, his toughest opponent being world No. 46 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

But you can only beat what's put in front of you, and that's exactly what Zverev has done so far, in that trademark lumbering manner of his. The 24-year-old German has a poor record against Tsitsipas, losing five matches to the 22-year-old and winning twice, but this is the first time they've met in one of the majors.

It's a huge occasion, with the winner set to face either Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic in the finale, and you can watch all the drama unfold as it happens by following our Tsitsipas vs Zverev live stream guide to watch French Open 2021 tennis online today.

How to watch Tsitsipas vs Zverev FREE: live stream French Open in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Tsitsipas vs Zverev for FREE on ITV4, which is showing the French Open action from morning until night on each and every day of the tournament. This match is scheduled to kick off the afternoon's play on Court Philippe-Chartier at 1.50pm BST. You can also get a FREE French Open live stream via the channel's ITV Hub platform. Just make sure you have a valid UK TV license, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device of choice. If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can still get your 2021 French Open fix by grabbing a VPN.

Tsitsipas vs Zverev: live stream French Open tennis FREE in Australia

You can watch Tsitsipas vs Zverev FREE courtesy of Channel 9 . That means you can also fire up a French Open live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too. The match is set to get underway at 10.50pm AEST on Friday night. You can tune in via a Stan Sport subscription too, but why pay if you can watch for free? Well, it's a good option for die-hard tennis fans, as it's streaming streaming Tsitsipas vs Zverev along with every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of the country but want to watch a French Open live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to watch Tsitsipas vs Zverev: live stream French Open 2021 tennis in the US

In the US, you can watch Tsitsipas vs Zverev on the Tennis Channel, with the match set to get underway early on Friday morning, at 8.50am ET / 5.50am PT. The Tennis Channel and NBC Sports are splitting 2021 French Open coverage between them, with each network showing different days and sessions. If you don't have either of them on cable, the best option for a French Open live stream is Sling TV's Blue package, which costs $35 a month and includes NBCSN. But right now you can get a whole month of Sling Blue for a mere $10. Throw in its Sports Extra add-on for an extra $11 a month to get the Tennis Channel and more and you're done - for WAY less than cable! Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which offers both NBCSN and the Tennis Channel on plans starting from $64.99 a month for over 120 channels. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to live stream Tsitsipas vs Zverev: watch French Open tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Tsitsipas vs Zverev on TSN, with the match set to get underway at 8.50am ET / 5.50am PT early on Friday morning. TSN is your home for all of the big Roland Garros action, and if you get it as part of your cable deal, you can also live stream Tsitsipas vs Zverev simply by logging in with the details of your provider. But even if you don't have cable, you can still live stream Tsitsipas vs Zverev if you subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Tsitsipas vs Zverev: live stream French Open tennis in New Zealand