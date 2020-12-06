Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the North London derby anywhere today

Spurs will look to make it five games unbeaten in the north London derby for the first time in 24 years as they go head-to-head with a struggling Gunners side on Sunday. Read on for our full guide on how to get a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Table toppers Spurs are currently enjoying the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League, having not experienced defeat since the opening day of the season.

Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream Tottenham vs Arsenal is on Sky Sports in the UK, but if you don't have Sky you can watch it with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass - while you can make use of a FREE Sling trial in the US. It's a 4.30pm GMT kick-off in London, making it a 11.30pm ET/8.30am PT start in the US, and a 3.30am AEDT kick-off for fans tuning in from Australia - bag yourself a VPN to watch your preferred coverage from anywhere.

Mikel Arteta's side have meanwhile won just a single game of their last six Premier League outings, losing four matches during that period, despite making a strong initial start to the season.

The short trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a match against their high-flying rivals, therefore couldn't have come perhaps at a worse time.

Lacking creativity, Arsenal have averaged under 10 shots per game in the Premier League, which is in sharp contrast to their scintillating Europa League form which has seen them qualify for the last 32 of the competition with two games to spare.

A defeat here will see Arteta's men fall an unthinkable 11 points behind their hosts. With Spurs welcoming back a limited number of fans into the stadium for this match following the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, its imperative that the Gunners spoil the party.

It's all set up for cracking north London derby so read on as we explain how to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal online today - get a reliable Premier League live stream by following the guidance below and you'll be sorted in no time.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Tottenham vs Man City live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

Use a VPN to stream Premier League football live from anywhere

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal: live stream the match in the UK

Sunday's North London derby will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports - and, more specifically, its Main Event channel as well as its dedicated Premier League channel. Coverage starts at 4.15pm GMT, ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Tottenham vs Arsenal online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is way better value. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

FREE Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the EPL in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and kick-off for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal is at 11.30am ET/8.30am PT, with live coverage on NBC. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling TV. NBC is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - and best of all, Sling is currently offering a free trial that means you can watch today without paying a penny. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

FREE Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch EPL soccer in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, with kick-off set for 11.30pm ET/8.30am PT. Better still, there's a FREE 1-month DAZN trial deal that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs.

How to live stream Tottenham vs Arsenal: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including Tottenham vs Arsenal, which kicks off at 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. The coverage gets going at 3.20am. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live at 5.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. Spark offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. It's available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal live stream: watch online in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games, and the Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match kicks off at 10pm IST (New Delhi time) on Saturday night. Star Sports' coverage starts at 9.50pm. You've probably guessed the alternative if you're abroad right now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.