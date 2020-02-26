This stunning gaming monitor deal offers G-Sync and a 165Hz refresh rate for a fantastic price

This cheap gaming monitor deal offers some stunning specs on an excellent display - all for the low price of just $179 / £229. The Asus VG248QG may not sound like much from the name, but it's actually a feature-packed 24-inch gaming monitor with an amazing 165Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time and G-Sync compatibility.

If you're running a super-charged Nvidia graphics card (or any Nvidia graphics card at this price), this is an excellent gaming monitor deal to take advantage of. While many GPUs won't be able to catch up to the specs this particular beauty can offer, there's enough room in this price tag to future proof yourself on the cheap.

So why buy a G-Sync compatible gaming monitor? Similar to, though usually far more expensive than, AMD FreeSync, G-Sync is a process in which your display essentially matches the output of your GPU with greater speed and accuracy. That means lightning refresh rates and tear-free gaming - plus with that 0.5ms response time, your picture will stay ahead of the game.

It's rare to see G-Sync included in cheap gaming monitor deals in this price range, so interested parties should hop straight on this one as it's unlikely to stick around.

Asus VG248QG 24-inch G-Sync compatible gaming monitor | $273.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

This is a fantastic price on a gaming monitor previously closer to $300 - plus you're picking up a G-Sync compatible display here which is almost unheard of at this price point. With a 165Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, this is a fantastic spec to grab for just $180 this week.

Asus VG245QG 24-inch G-Sync compatible gaming monitor | £289 £229.97 at Laptops Direct

Grab the VG245QG G-Sync compatible gaming monitor for just £229 at Laptops Direct this week. Sure, the Americans do have a slightly better sale on their hands, but there's still the opportunity to save some cash on an already cheap gaming monitor deal.

