This SimpliSafe security system is half off in Amazon's Black Friday Lightning sale

Looking to save big on a security system this Black Friday? As part of an Amazon Lightning Deal, this all-in-one SimpliSafe 12 Piece Wireless Home Security System is half off, down to $249.50.

This is its lowest price yet, by some distance. As is always the case with Lightning Deals, you can only get it until the deal sells out, or when the deal timer runs out - whichever comes first.

This security system comes with a panic button, siren, sensors and a HD camera. It's also pet-friendly, so don't worry about Tiddles the cat wandering in and waking up the entire neighborhood with SimpliSafe's 95db siren. You can set this system up without the use of tools, if home improvement isn't your strong suit. Here's the deal:

SimpliSafe 12 Piece Wireless Home Security System w/HD Camera: $499.99 $249.99 at Amazon

This security system should have everything you need to safeguard your home, a 95-decibel siren, five entry sensors, two motion sensors, a panic button, HD camera and more.

View Deal

Looking for other kitchen gadgets? Ninja's coffee bar system is now cheaper this week from Walmart that you can see below:

Check out prices on another SimpliSafe product, the SimpliSafe Essentials Security System, below, wherever you are.