This PureVPN deal brings VPN protection down to just $1.33 a month

When choosing the best VPN, price is often a huge consideration. Of course you want to find a cheap VPN, but some providers offering rock-bottom prices simply can't compete with the premium names.

That's not the case with PureVPN. In our testing we found it more than capable of protecting users online, with strong encryption, essential security features like a kill switch and a fully audited zero-logging policy, and capable content unblocking skills.

However, its standout feature is the price – starting at just $1.33 a month on its 5-year plan (opens in new tab), PureVPN is incredibly affordable. Plus, if you don't fancy committing to 5 years, there's a fresh 2-year deal available for just $2.08 a month (opens in new tab). That includes 3 months free.

As far as VPN deals go, this offer from PureVPN is just about unbeatable. However, we can't guarantee that this price will stick around forever. More info below.

PureVPN's VPN deals in full:

(opens in new tab) PureVPN's best deal: 5-year plan | $1.33/mo | Save up to 88% (opens in new tab)

A verified zero-logging policy, great unblocking power and lots of secure international servers make PureVPN a reliable choice to protect your digital life – all for just $79.95 all-in. If you're after a long-term VPN solution, look no further. Plus, if you're worried about committing for 5 years, you have up to 31 days to change your mind and ask for a refund.

(opens in new tab) PureVPN: 2 years + 3 months FREE | $2.08/mo | Save up to 81% (opens in new tab)

If you fancy a slightly shorter-term deal, the 2-year plan from PureVPN may offer a better choice. Including 3 months FREE, it's a great way to get started in VPN without huge commitment. You'll still get the 31-day money-back guarantee, which means you can test it out risk-free.

Why should you choose PureVPN?

Compared to other VPNs at this price point, PureVPN is the best you'll find.

It's great for both unblocking websites that are censored by your school or government, as well as accessing overseas streaming content provided by the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and more.

If you fancy spending a little more, you can supplement your VPN with Pure's shiny new suite of security products. You can grab its password manager software, identity theft protection tool and even a file encryption app.

We also saw some improvements during our last round of testing, the biggest of which is that it backed up its no-log claim with an independent audit recently. This a big green flag in our eyes, and proves that PureVPN is committed to its users' protection online.

While it's not quite on a level with class leaders such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN, it's far more affordable, and we simply wouldn't be recommending this deal if we didn't consider it worthwhile. So, for just $1.33 a month (opens in new tab), PureVPN is definitely worth checking out.