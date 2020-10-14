This Prime Day Beats Powerbeats Pro deal sees wireless earbuds drop to under $200

The Beats Powerbeats Pro have dropped to their lowest ever price in one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far.

These class-leading true wireless earbuds usually cost $250 – but right now, you can get them for just $174.95, representing a huge saving of over $76. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Powerbeats Pro prices in your region.)

Previously, these sports-friendly wireless earbuds haven't dropped lower than $200, which means you should act fast if you want to get your hands on the Powerbeats Pro at this super low price – plus, this is the last day of the Prime Day sales, and we daresay this deal will be gone by tomorrow (October 15).

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $174.95 at Amazon

You'll find the Powerbeats Pro available for just $174.95 right now. That beats the lowest price we've seen on these fitness-inspired true wireless earbuds by $25, making it the cheapest the Beats buds have ever been. Fantastic comfort and an ear grip design ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

The Powerbeats Pro are ideal for use while working out, with sweat- and water-resistance, and adjustable earhooks to ensure a comfy, secure fit.

Sound-wise, you can expect a powerful, balanced audio performance, with a dynamic soundstage and good noise isolation – there's no noise cancellation on offer here though, so you'll need to look at models like the AirPods Pro or the Sony WF-1000XM3 if that's a dealbreaker.

Battery life comes in at an impressive nine hours from the buds themselves, with an additional 15 hours provided by the charging case. Each earbud has full volume and track controls, so you don't need your device to adjust your music, while Apple's H1 headphone chip should ensure a stable connection all day long.

Looking for more Powerbeats Pro deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

