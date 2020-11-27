This might be the best (and worst) Black Friday TV deal of 2020

When hunting for a good Black Friday TV deal, the thing you obviously want to pay the most attention to is the percentage discount – not just how cheap a TV ended up being, but how much of its original price has been slashed. $100 is a huge amount when cut from a $450 TV, but not so impressive if the TV previously cost $4,500. Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Samsung TV deals in your region.

Half-price discounts, then, are pretty much always great deals – which is what pains us so much about this 2019 Samsung 8K TV, the Q900R, which has seen a $50,000 discount for Black Friday (as spotted by The Verge).

That's right. $50,000. What a discount, you may think. And yes, it's a big saving, but as a half-price discount, it means there's still $50,000 to pay.

This massive 98-inch screen was originally retailing for $99,999, which is more than the cost of all of the televisions in our best TV buying guide combined. It's a staggering amount of money, for a staggering screen size, which is incredibly costly to manufacture – it's telling that a 55-inch model of the same television usually retails for $3,499, which is a fraction of the amount.

This massive 98-inch TV comes with an 8K screen and tremendous upscaling by Samsung's Quantum 8K processor. Its 2020 successors are probably more impressive, especially in the audio department, but for a 98-inch TV you don't really have too many options.View Deal

Obviously, only those with the deepest pockets are really able to afford such an expensive TV purchase without issue. You're certainly getting state-of-the-art technology – well, by 2019's standards.

The size of the screen will be what has ramped up the price, but in general Samsung's 2020 range of 8K TVs are a bit friendlier on the wallet, especially since there are three models at various price points (four in the UK). The flagship Q950TS 8K QLED will set you back a fair bit, but the lower-spec Q800T QLED, at $3,199 for a 65-inch size, is far more accessible – if still several times the amount many TV shoppers will be willing to pay.

These newer models also feature an OTS+ audio system for truly dimensional sound, and offer a host of incremental picture improvements. So if you have the cash to burn, and a room that can fit a 98-inch television comfortably, by all means go for it – but we've listed some more reasonably Samsung TV prices below.

