This M1 MacBook Air deal has cut the 512GB model down to its lowest price yet

We haven't seen too many M1 MacBook Air deals over the last few months, with the already well-priced powerhouse dropping its price by around $40 every now and then. This weekend, however, Amazon has cut $64 off the final cost of the 512GB model, leaving us with the lowest price yet.

You'll find the 13-inch laptop available for $1,184.92 at Amazon right now, marked down from a previous $1,249 MSRP. This model has only hit $1,200 in recent sales, so an extra $25 off makes for a particularly enticing MacBook deal, especially considering these laptops rarely take significant discounts.

The price drop brings the much larger 512GB model down to a position better equipped to compete with the 256GB version. That cheaper model is still going for $999 right now, so if you think you might outgrow the entry-level storage, it's worth springing a little extra to double up on space this week.

M1 MacBook Air (512GB): $1,249 $1,184.92 at Amazon

You can grab the 512GB M1 MacBook Air for a record low price at Amazon this weekend. That's excellent news for anyone after a MacBook Air with a little more space than the entry-level 256GB, however, note this discount is only available on the Silver model.



These MacBook Air deals are perfectly suited for those after a cheaper laptop, however you can spend just a little more and find some excellent MacBook Pro deals as well. If you're looking to fill out your whole ecosystem, it's worth taking a look at cheap iPad deals as well, as the tablet can compliment Apple's luxury laptops incredibly well. Of course, there's always plenty of laptop deals in much cheaper price brackets as well.